By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The competition for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year appears to be between edge rusher Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. Here we’ll look at the three reasons why the Bosa deserves to be the DPOY over Parsons.

There are just two candidates left for many people’s Defensive Player of the Year. It all comes down to Parsons and Bosa. The 49ers #97 is a lengthy pass rusher, which has enhanced his efforts this season because the Cowboys #11 is employed in a variety of positions in Dan Quinn’s defense.

Voters may disagree on who should receive the award. That’s especially if each player keeps up their current level of play. However, according to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, there is no contest: Bosa deserves it.

“We were talking about Micah Parsons every week last year [winning defensive player of the year],” said Simms on his TV show “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.” “I feel more like that about Nick Bosa this year than I do Micah Parsons. Just my eye. I would want to say Bosa is in the lead for me a little bit right now, but he’s not the fan favorite and the media favorite quite yet. We know Micah Parsons is that guy.”

Last season, Parsons came in second place for Defensive Player of the Year, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt. For many, Parsons is the leader in this season’s DPOY race. That’s especially true for fans and media.

However, things can change quickly in football. Prior to Week 15, Parsons was the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year, but after Nick Bosa’s impressive performance on Thursday Night Football, he has now taken the top spot for the award.

To illustrate, before the game, DraftKings actually had Parsons as the favorite at -280, while Bosa was in second place at +175. During the game, though, Bosa balled out. He had three quarterback hits, six pressures, and recorded his 15.5th sack of the year. He also caused Seahawks QB Geno Smith to throw an interception that was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty.

That one performance seems to have turned the race on its head. Now, Parsons may end up with a runner-up finish for the second straight season.

With these in mind, here are the three reasons why Nick Bosa deserves DPOY over Micah Parsons.

nick bosa is DPOY. @ me all you want. pic.twitter.com/zqGicP1Us9 — 𝚌ʀ𝕪𝚜; (@crystalscuor) December 15, 2022

3. Consistency

One stat that may have gone under the radar is that Nick Bosa has only had one game this season where he didn’t register a sack. On the other end, Parsons has had seven games without a single sack. This is no slight on Parsons, but it’s worth considering when comparing the two players’ performances.

Bosa has consistently played at a high level for the San Francisco 49ers, racking up 35 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks. These numbers surpass Parsons’s totals in all categories. In addition, Bosa has been a more consistent player over the last few weeks, while Parsons’s production has dropped off somewhat. While both players are undoubtedly talented, Bosa’s consistently strong performances give him an edge in the race for the award.

2. Bosa has better numbers

The younger brother of the Chargers’ Joey Bosa is approaching his total number of sacks from last year with three games still to go. This is an impressive feat from Nick, who has had a slower start to his career with only nine sacks in his first two years, including only two games played in 2020.

However, this season Bosa has been on fire. Again, the numbers speak for themselves. He’s on track to tally 20 sacks, 54 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 50 QB hits by the end of the regular season. Parsons, on the other hand, has had a strong season as well. He’s on track for 16 sacks, 72 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits.

Both players have clearly demonstrated impressive production this season, but Bosa still has the edge.

1. Best Defensive Player on the Better Team

Nick Bosa is currently the standout player on the top defense in the league. He consistently makes game-changing plays. That’s even while he’s being double-teamed more frequently than any other player. His impressive performances this season have contributed to the 49ers defense being the best this season, allowing an average of only 15.2 points per game. Despite being subjected to extra attention from opposing offenses, Bosa has managed to rack up impressive numbers, too.

While his workload may decrease somewhat now that the 49ers have secured the NFC West, he made the most of his final primetime appearance of the regular season. Meanwhile, with Parsons experiencing a less productive few weeks, Bosa has been the clear leader among his peers and is a strong contender for the DPOY award. This is even with several weeks of the regular season remaining. It would be a surprise if Bosa didn’t win the award, given all these factors and as he currently holds a strong lead.