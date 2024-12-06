Kevin O’Connell has the Vikings winning with Sam Darnold as the quarterback. And Dan Campbell has guided the Lions to success despite massive defensive injuries. But here are three reasons Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders must be the coach of the year frontrunner in the NFL.

If the ballots had to be sent in on Dec. 5, Campbell would probably win the honor. His team entered Thursday’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers with a record of 11-1. It’s hard to argue against such a mark. But O’Connell would be right on his heels as the Vikings have found a way to go 10-2 despite Darnold’s sometimes ineffective play.

However, with both teams, there’s a boatload of talent. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a stout defense. The Lions have arguably the best offense in the NFL. Meanwhile, in Washington, Quinn has found a way to get the Commanders to a record of 8-5 despite an overall lack of talent.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn has surprising high-powered offense

Yes, Quinn has rookie of the year candidate Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Daniels has completed right at 70% of his passes for 2,819 yards. He has thrown a modest 15 touchdown passes with six interceptions. Without a doubt, Daniels is the reason the Commanders have been in the playoff mix all season.

Things got rough in a three-game losing streak, but Daniels got back on track in a 42-19 whipping of the Titans in Week 13. Daniels played very well, but had help, according to receiver Terry McLaurin’s comments to espn.com.

“The way we ran the ball at the line of scrimmage, the way we made plays on the perimeter, the way Jayden extended plays with his legs,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, “that's the standard that we have to live up to.”

Daniels ran the ball more effectively, opening the door for a better Commanders passing game.

“I just think it keeps the defense off balance,” Daniels said. “Keeps the defensive coordinator guessing and being able to just use my legs to help maybe free up a hat or two in our running game.”

Certainly, Quinn liked what he saw.

“(Daniels was) able to fully express himself against Tennessee,” Quinn said. “And the runs, keeping (the ball), creating on the move. When the second play begins and his magic starts to take place, that one's not in the book.”

However, Daniels’ performances have come with a less-than-elite cast around him. A pieced-together offensive line has been solid, but the running backs have been injured off and on all season, and the receiving group outside of McLaurin is one of the NFL’s worst.

If nothing else, Quinn belongs in the coach of the year conversation for getting his team to No. 4 in the NFL in points scored (28.9 per game) despite not having much of a threat to opposing defenses at the receiver position.

Commanders defense has been good enough to help win games

When looking at the level of talent on the Commanders’ defense, it should be a group giving up close to 28 points per game. The Commanders figured to be in the mix with teams like the Bengals, Jaguars, Raiders, Panthers, and Titans.

Instead, the Commanders rank No. 16 with 22.8 points game. And while that’s not an elite performance, the offense is good enough to put up three-plus touchdowns per game and have a real shot at winning most every time out.

One of the things Quinn has shown is keeping the team’s collective head up, even after defeat. That showed up a lot in the early stages against the Titans as the Commanders built a fairly quick 28-0 lead. After the loss to the Steelers, Quinn said the bounce-back is a strong part of the team’s makeup, according to commanders.com.

“That identity's coming through,” Quinn said. “I thought they played with a lot of toughness. That brotherhood was on display in the way they supported one another. And so, literally as we've talked about, this team is tough. I'd take them against anybody, anywhere, anytime. And that's the mindset that we have as a group. And I know they'll be ready to fight. It's kind of who we are and how we get down. So, that part I know we'll be ready.”

Commanders have been competitive throughout the season

Probably the best thing that can be said about Quinn is keeping the Commanders competitive. Despite taking over a sad-sack losing organization, the Commanders have been on the cusp of winning for 12 straight weeks.

They didn’t show a lot of fire in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but then they won four in a row before a close loss against the Ravens. They ripped off three more wins before close losses to the Steelers, Eagles, and Cowboys. Then they whipped the Titans.

Folks that doesn’t happen in a vacuum. The team has to believe in itself and Quinn has instilled this in the players.

And it has happened in less than a year. No coach in the NFL had a bigger task in front of him than Quinn. When he arrived, the roster sucked. General manager Adam Peters helped rectify that situation as best he could, and then the Commanders drafted Daniels. Quinn wisely installed Daniels as QB1 before the season started, and that decision paid off handsomely so far.

Quinn has truly changed the Commanders culture. The team may not make the playoffs, but it’s position now would make that a disappointment. It has been a long time since the Commanders had this level of expectation.

So Joe Buck can roll with his love-fest for Sean Payton, acting like Dan Quinn doesn’t exist. But Quinn deserves his place firmly near the top of the coach of the year honor roll.