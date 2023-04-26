A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

A lot was on the line between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round showdown. Emotions were running high, which is why it came as no surprise that Wolves star Anthony Edwards decided to apply some savagery on Jamal Murray as early as the opening period.

Edwards hit a tough fadeaway jumper all over Murray, and the Wolves All-Star just had to let him know about it:

Anthony Edwards hits the fadeaway and then lets Jamal Murray know after 🗣️pic.twitter.com/1lgr5vf9i7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

You can clearly see Edwards flexing all over Murray while also giving out a bit of a primal scream. Murray looked back in Edwards’ direction as the two players headed to their respective benches, but it is unclear if Murray had something to say back to his Minnesota counterpart.

These two have been going at it throughout this series, and both stars have been integral to their team’s success. Edwards, however, has a lot of pressure to perform in Game 5 with the Timberwolves’ season on the balance. The No. 1 seed Nuggets are currently 3-1 up in the series, and a loss for Minnesota will officially put an end to their season.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are looking to close this series out as soon as they can. The last thing they want is to give Minnesota a chance to come back in this one. If Denver is able to come out of this series as expected, they will face the winners of the series between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.