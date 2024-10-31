After a depressing 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints fell to 2-6 on the season. Injuries have played a major role in the team’s current six-game losing streak. Starting quarterback Derek Carr went down with an oblique strain in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However the veteran passer is expected to return for Week 9.

“Do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I'm going to come in and do what my guys expect me to do – bring energy, bring effort, be a great teammate, encourage our guys,” Carr explained via Saints Gameday on X.

“I’m no savior… There’s only been one of those. That is not me. I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate, and to do my job to the best of my ability,” Carr added per the Saints’ official site.

New Orleans desperately needs Carr back under center. The Saints started rookie QB Spencer Rattler in his place and the offense has struggled mightily. Of course, Rattler is not solely to blame for the team’s offensive ineptitude. The first-year signal caller has played primarily without the Saints' top two wideouts as the team has been devastated by injuries, primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

Can Derek Carr save the Saints' season?

Chris Olave went down with a concussion in Week 6 and was ruled out for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. The Saints also lost third-year WR Rashid Shaheed to season-ending knee surgery. Shaheed led New Orleans in receiving through the first six weeks.

Carr should return to a less anemic offense as Olave and Taysom Hill were able to take the field in Week 8. And Alvin Kamara has been his usual dependable self, playing in all eight games and racking up 812 total yards with seven touchdowns. The Saints rewarded the eighth-year RB, signing Kamara to a two-year, $24.5 million extension.

New Orleans also added Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the roster for depth at receiver. The veteran wideout was released by the Buffalo Bills following their trade for Amari Cooper.

The Saints near-historic 2-0 start to the season is now a distant memory. At 2-6 New Orleans desperately needs a win to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive. Fortunately, the Saints play the one-win Carolina Panthers in Week 9. The Panthers are on a five-game losing streak and have turned back to benched QB Bryce Young after veteran passer Andy Dalton was injured.