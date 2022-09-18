3 reasons why Mets will win 2022 World Series

A few months ago, the New York Mets gained separation from the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race. Even though Atlanta has stormed back, the Mets are still ahead of the Braves by one full game, and they have a couple of more weeks to ramp up before the postseason begins.

Losing series to the likes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs is not a great sight to see for the Mets fans, but they should not be overly concerned with that performance. It is reported that Max Scherzer and Starling Marte will return before the start of the playoffs, so those are two pieces that will wreak havoc.

With a healthy Mets roster, these are a few reasons why will win the 2022 World Series.

3. No one else has a better 1-2 pitching punch

Having a consistent and reliable pitching staff is vital in the postseason. The game slows down and opposing managers manufacture in-series adjustments that could affect the team’s performance. However, when your squad has Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer as the top two starters in a series gives the Mets a high chance of winning any game.

deGrom and Scherzer will probably limit opponents to a maximum of three runs and lessen the pressure on the bullpen in a close contest. The punch-out rate of these two is also at an impressive level, so opponents will have a difficult time putting the ball and manufacturing any way of getting hits.

2. Reliable supporting cast

Having All-Star caliber players in Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor is already a given that they will contribute in the postseason. What separates the Mets from the others is their deep batting order that does not necessarily need to rely on Alonso or Lindor to drive in runs every night. Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo are all in the midst of career years for New York.

These three hitters do not rely solely on their power and homers, but they create ways to score runs through singles and extra-base hits. McNeil is one of the best contact hitters in the game today, so his contributions will be needed in the postseason. When there are matches, and it is a low-scoring affair, manager Buck Showalter can pull the likes of Tyler Naquin or Luis Gillorme off his bench.

1. The best closer in the game right now

There is no plausible debate in the MLB right now that would contradict the statement of Edwin Diaz being the best closer. His stuff has been phenomenal as he recorded 30 saves in 33 opportunities with a fantastic 1.43 ERA. Hitters cannot even seem to put the ball in the play as Diaz has tallied 107 strikeouts in only 56 innings pitched.

When “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet starts playing at Citi Field, the opponents know the ball game is close to being shut. Edwin Diaz has mastered the art of having a lively entrance song as well, along with the legendary stuff he is throwing. He has surrendered only a total of nine runs this season as batters have been hitting .168 against him this season.

The Mets last won a World Series Crown in 1986, and it seems more and more possible they could replicate that this year. Owner Steve Cohen will be pleased with that result, especially with the immense amount of dollars he spent on the team. With no glaring weaknesses on the squad, the Mets will be serious contenders to bring the trophy back to New York.