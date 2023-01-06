By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

The boogey-child of Dendro is finally here as a playable character, after scaring countless players about the impossibility of a Dendro update for two whole years since the game was released. Yaoyao may only be a 4-star character, but she has many things to offer that no other character could. In this Yaoyao guide, we will be discussing the strengths and caveats of Yaoyao. Here are 3 reasons why you should pull for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact, whether or not she is worth it, and if she is good.

3 Reasons To Pull For Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro polearm user who commands bunnies that pelt cute, little radishes toward allies and foes. These little radishes can damage enemies, apply Dendro, and heal allies, all at the same time. This means that Yaoyao is the first Dendro Healer, and she opens up a lot of possibilities when building Dendro teams. Yaoyao’s healing can also affect all characters, including the ones not active on the field.

Since Yaoyao is a 4-star character, getting many of her constellations is fairly accessible given enough time or pulls. Her first constellation is the best one for supporting Dendro carries, while her other constellations are great at enhancing her own healing and damage potential.

For F2P players interested in a Dendro team, Yaoyao is a great mainstay for a team thanks to her tanky nature and easy-to-build scaling that comes from HP. She’s also a polearm user, which lets her equip the Black Tassel which gives a massive boost to her HP.

If you’re still not convinced, here are more reasons why Yaoyao is worth pulling for (even at just Constellation 0):

She has a very cute design and friendly gameplay, which is a great boon during a tough battle. You have a Nilou Bloom team , which benefits from Yaoyao being the second Dendro of the team after bringing in a second Hydro DPS. DPS Yaoyao is possible with Cyno’s signature weapon , and it’s amazing to watch.

3 Reasons to Skip This Banner

As with many Dendro characters, Yaoyao’s value diminishes greatly if you’re not fond of playing Dendro teams. She is a great healer that is completely viable on non-Dendro teams but can be replaced by better options like Bennett or Diona. Without her 6th constellation, she also lacks a significant amount of Dendro AoE, which can be a problem in certain combat scenarios, especially in Spiral Abyss.

Here are a few more reasons why it’s fine to skip her rate-up banner:

You’re not a fan of her gameplay or design of AoE damage and healing. Her healing and damage are a bit delayed, which makes her rotations feel clunky or slow. You’re saving your 5-star pity for a future banner.

Conclusion

Aside from the listed caveats, Yaoyao doesn’t have many issues with the role she’s meant to do. She is a solid unit for anyone interested in Dendro, and doesn’t take much to build, and will surely be a prized member of your team while there are still not a lot of Dendro characters available. She will surely find a place in Dendro teams at least for a couple of patches more, as she is versatile enough to fit many different team compositions. Now we just have to wonder where she’s getting all these radishes from…