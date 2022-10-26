Coming off their third straight loss, it’s become apparent that the Green Bay Packers are in dire need of an upgrade on the receiving front. Green Bay’s front office must do everything in their power to put more talent around Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. As one of the greatest playmakers in NFL history, Rodgers has time and again put on highlight reel performances that are still talked about to this day.

However, that hasn’t been the case lately and it’s been anything but smooth sailing for the Packers over the past three weeks of the season. Still lacking quality deep threats, Rodgers has been doing all he can to improvise and keep the Packers afloat. Now with Green Bay falling to 3-4 on the year, improvements in their passing game have become an absolute must. With all this going for the Packers, let’s now discuss three wide receivers they must trade for to get A-Rod some much-needed help.

3. D.J. Moore

Even though he’s viewed as a “foundational piece” by the Carolina Panthers and they’ve refused taking offers for him, D.J. Moore is one player that could certainly use a change of scenery. Currently playing for a Panthers squad that’s in a transitional period, Moore would thrive playing alongside Rodgers and undoubtedly be the recipient of several deep balls. It may be a long shot for the Packers to land him via trade, but this would be an ideal avenue for Green Bay to explore ahead of the trade deadline.

2. Denzel Mims

He’s refused to suit up this season and has already demanded a trade from the New York Jets. Denzel Mims is a multi-skilled wideout who would do wonders for the Packers. It’d also give Rodgers a reliable set of hands who could come up with big grabs for them at pivotal moments. Mims could also help them out as a steady return man that could earn them good field position throughout each game. As a disgruntled receiver who’s seeking a better situation, Mims could be a game changing acquisition for the Packers.

1. Chase Claypool

Over the past few weeks, Chase Claypool has been linked to potential trade scenarios with the Green Bay Packers. So it would only make sense that this pairing comes to fruition for the cheese heads. Despite averaging a career low of 37.5 yards per game this season, Claypool did have seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in a close win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks back.

As a big talent with superstar potential, Claypool would improve his game and elevate his performance playing with an all-time great in Aaron Rodgers. Plus a trio of Rodgers, Claypool, and Aaron Jones would form a lethal combination that’s bound to give all kinds of defensive woes to their opponents. Still just 24 years old, Claypool could also be a future building block for the Packers in the post-Rodgers era.

It goes without saying that the Packers need more depth at the receiver spot and Rodgers has publicly voiced his frustrations on the matter several times throughout the season. So Green Bay’s front office should take action on this aggressively and do all they can to satisfy their franchise star. Whether or not they’ll be able to put together a satisfactory enough package to land them a Pro Bowl caliber wideout still remains to be seen, but it’s something they must pull the trigger on ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline if they want to satisfy Rodgers.