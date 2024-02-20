The Cincinnati Bengals have a few potential under-the-radar free agent targets in the NFL offseason.

Well, that was quite the disastrous season wasn't it? The Cincinnati Bengals came into the 2023 season with high expectations. An AFC Championship Game appearance was the lowest bar for success. However, a poor start to the season, couple with star QB Joe Burrow's injury woes, made them fall short of their goals.

Now, the Bengals enter the 2024 offseason with some big questions to answer. While there's one glaring question to address, there are plenty of areas on Cincinnati's roster that need to be addressed. Let's analyze which positions does the team need to look to revamp in free agency.

Bengals' needs in 2024 offseason

The Bengals' first order of business in the offseason is to figure out what to do with Tee Higgins. The star wide receiver is near the end of his contract, and the team needs to decide whether to tag him or not. All signs point to him being tagged, though what Cincinnati will do with Higgins after that remains to be seen.

Aside from wide receiver, there's a couple of key positions that will need to be addressed. With Joe Mixon's contract expiring, there's a decent chance that the veteran running back walks in free agency. While Chase Brown showed flashes this season, the team would prefer to have another option in the backfield.

Down in the trenches, the Bengals' defensive line needs some help. Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard form a mean EDGE duo, but their interior D-Line could be compromised. DJ Reader went down with an injury late in the season. Whether the team retains reader or not, they'll want to fill in that position to open up lanes for their EDGE rushers.

Of course, the Bengals' offensive line still needs revamping. You can never go wrong with fixing one of the worst lines in the NFL today. Right tackle, in particular, is a recurring issue that Cincinnati might address in free agency.

Teair Tart, Titans, IDL

When in doubt, take a player from a team that routinely has your number. The Tennessee Titans have routinely given the Bengals problems throughout the years, in large part due to their pass rush. They infamously racked up nine sacks on Burrow in the 2021 playoffs, and brutalized the star QB during their last match in 2023. One of the players on their defensive line was Teair Tart, who racked up three QB hits during their 2023 tilt.

There's certainly an argument for the Bengals to go big on IDL. Christian Wilkins and Chris Jones are hitting free agency, and they are two of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. However, they'll likely need to shell out a lot of cash for either lineman. That's not a particularly appealing idea, especially with Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension on the way.

Tart isn't an eye-popping player, not by any means. However, he's a solid piece that could bring much-needed stability to the Bengals' defensive line. Cincinnati is a solid team on defense, but they lack the star power to overwhelm teams. Adding a space-eater like Tart could free up more space for their defensive ends to get home. Plus, Tart will likely come at a cheap price tag. Whether they retain Reader or not, they'll do well to sign Tart.

Gus Edwards, Ravens, RB

Once again, we adhere to the mantra of taking from your best opponents. With Joe Mixon likely to hit unrestricted free agency, the Bengals need to start scouring for talent at the running back position. Chase Brown was excellent in spurts last season, but we're not sure if he'll be able to take on a larger workload should Mixon leave in free agency. Adding another productive veteran RB should do wonders for Cincinnati.

Of course, the Bengals could shoot for the stars at running back this offseason. There are plenty of notable RBs that will hit unrestricted free agency. Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, and Derrick Henry are all unrestricted free agents. However, we're not quite sure Cincinnati can afford their price tags

Well, they don't need to look further than Gus Edwards. After JK Dobbins' catastrophic Achilles injury, Edwards saw significant playing time for the Ravens last season. The Bengals are all-too familiar with Edwards' capabilities; “The Bus” has ran over Cincinnati's defense more times than they'd like to admit. Stealing him from Baltimore would be like hitting two birds with one stone for the Bengals.

Dalton Schultz, Texans, TE

A great tight end is important for any elite offense. The Bengals saw a lot of success in 2021 and 2022 with CJ Uzomah and Hayden Hurst as their top tight end. They didn't put up gaudy numbers, but they served as solid release valves for Joe Burrow when he inevitably got pressured. Last season, though, Irv Smith Jr just wasn't able to replicate the production of his predecessors.

Drew Sample was a solid option, but with Tee Higgins potentially leaving the team, having a better option at tight end will be important to keeping their passing game alive. Enter Dalton Schultz. The Houston Texans tight end was quietly one of the more reliable tight ends in the league. He was third in the Texans' lineup for most passing yards with 635, just behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Additionally, Schultz excels as a run blocker. Tight end isn't exactly a dire need for the Bengals, but upgrading at the position is a welcome sight for Cincinnati fans' eyes.