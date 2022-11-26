Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Chicago White Sox were widely expected to run away with the American League Central in 2022 after winning the division back in 2021, but they struggled mightily for much of the season, and missed the playoffs entirely. With the offseason now upon us, the White Sox are going to work on building their roster back up so they can make it back to the playoffs in 2023.

The reason things went sideways in 2022 was because many players who had strong 2021 season regressed to the mean. Chicago was expecting to get big contributions from players in their starting rotation and lineup that simply didn’t produce all season long, and when you have several players failing to meet expectations, chances are the team as a whole will fail to do the same.

But the 2022 season is now in the rearview mirror, and the White Sox need to focus on how they can improve this offseason. They aren’t likely going to be in the market for many big name players due to them having a lot of money locked up in big deals already, so let’s take a look at three sneaky free agents that Chicago should target this offseason.

3. Chad Green

While the backend of the White Sox bullpen was strong, getting the game to them last season was a lot easier said than done. For that reason, strengthening the front of the bullpen seems like a big need for Chicago this offseason, which makes Chad Green a sneaky good target for them in free agency.

Green has been a consistent arm in the New York Yankees bullpen since 2016, but his 2022 campaign was cut short when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in May. Green was solid over his 14 outings in 2022 (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 16 K, 1.20 WHIP) but now he faces the tall task of finding his form after such a severe injury.

The White Sox could sneak in and sign Green on a cheap deal over a year or two and see whether or not he’s capable of being the pitcher he was prior to getting Tommy John surgery. If he is, he would be a great addition who could fill in wherever Chicago needs him to, and while there may be more reliable options on the reliever market, Green has the upside to make a cheaper deal worth it for whichever team signs him.

2. Jace Peterson

The White Sox didn’t get much production from their infield players last season, with Yoan Moncada struggling mightily and Josh Harrison only managing to drive in 27 runs over 119 games. Jose Abreu may also be leaving in free agency, which would further weaken a spot on Chicago’s roster that already needs extensive help.

Jace Peterson isn’t the flashiest name on the free agent market, but he has turned himself into a solid if unspectacular utility player over the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peterson had an OK 2022 campaign at the plate with the Brewers (.236 BA, 8 HR, 34 RBI, 12 SB, .698 OPS) but he really makes his mark by playing high-end defense all over the field.

Considering how Moncada hit just .212 last season, the White Sox need to have an insurance plan at third base in case he struggles. Peterson can fill in wherever you need him, but he could also take over the starting role for Moncada if he continues to struggle. Peterson likely won’t be an expensive addition, and could be a vital piece of Chicago’s lineup if things continue to go south for Moncada.

1. Mike Clevinger

Easily the most disappointing unit on the White Sox squad in 2022 was their starting rotation. Dylan Cease emerged as a Cy Young candidate, but Lucas Giolito had an ERA hovering near or above five all season long, and Lance Lynn struggled mightily for most of the season before finally figuring things out in September.

That’s why adding starting pitching is a must for Chicago, and considering how they have recently been linked to Mike Clevinger, it makes sense to add him to this list. Clevinger made his return to the hill after missing the entire 2021 season, and while his numbers aren’t fantastic (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 91 K, 1.20 WHIP) he has the potential to be a gamechanger if he can rediscover his form in 2023.

Clevinger may not be the pitcher he once was, but it’s clear that he could be a low risk, high reward addition in the backend of the White Sox rotation. There may not be many teams interested in him given his recent struggles, which could allow him to slide under the radar just long enough for Chicago to lock him up on a nice team-friendly deal for the next two or three seasons.