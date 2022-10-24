3 Titans takeaways from Week 7 win vs. Colts as Derrick Henry shines

Following their bye week, the Tennessee Titans extended their winning streak to four games after a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. While it was not the prettiest game for Tennessee’s offense, it’s enough to get the job done.

The Titans are now 4-2 and at the top of the AFC South. The win in Week 7 was essential as it was a division matchup. Now, Tennessee is in a good position to maintain its lead while the other three teams are struggling in the 2022 season.

With the Titans set to face the Houston Texans on the road this upcoming week, head coach Mike Vrabel and the roster will have a lot to evaluate to make sure things go smoother in Week 8. With that being said, here are three Titans takeaways from their Week 7 win over the Colts.

3. The Titans can trust their kicker

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, one player who received some of the blame was Randy Bullock. The kicker missed a potential 47-yarder game-winner with seconds left on the clock. While he started the season on a bad note, things have gone pretty well since then.

For the season, he has made all but one of his nine field goals, plus hitting all 13 extra-point attempts. On Sunday, Bullock went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and made his only PAT of the game. His longest kick was from 48 yards. With the offense failing to reach the end zone, the kicker’s role significantly increased throughout the day.

While his opportunities are limited this season, he is making the most of the situation. Bullock’s accuracy helped the Titans against the Las Vegas Raiders and in both games versus Indianapolis. If it was not for him, Tennessee could have been in a tougher spot right now. Week 1 might still come back to bite them, but for now, the Titans’ winning record has Bullock’s fingerprints on it.

2. Defense won the game for the Titans

If Bullock’s kicks deserve some praise, so does the entire defensive unit for Tennessee. The Titans picked off quarterback Matt Ryan twice, including a pick-six returned for 76 yards by safety Andrew Adams. It was the team’s only touchdown of the day. The other interception was made by linebacker David Long Jr.

Additionally, the Titans had three sacks, five tackles for loss, five pass deflections and impressive 10 quarterback hits. Tennessee held Indianapolis to just 4-for-13 successful conversions on third downs, forcing the Colts to five punts and just one trip to the red zone. Notably, the Titans limited running back Jonathan Taylor’s presence. The Pro Bowler had only 58 rushing yards. Last season, Taylor had 10 games of 100-plus yards.

This marked the third straight time that the Titans held an opponent to less than 20 points this season. That stretch started against the Colts in Tennessee’s Week 4 win.

In such close games this year, having a reliable defense is a must. Luckily for the Titans, that has been the case for this past month. While they still have tougher challenges this year with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, they can trust the defense will at the very least put up a fight.

1. Offensive players not named Derrick Henry must step up

Derrick Henry had once again another elite performance on Sunday. It marked his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards on the ground. He finished the day with 30 carries and a season-high 128 rushing yards. For comparison, the rest of the team had just 10 and the Colts had 65.

It is no secret that Henry is one of the best at his position in the league. After being the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, he suffered a foot fracture that limited him to just eight games in 2021. Fortunately for Tennessee fans, it seems Henry is up and running like he used to do.

Derrick Henry last 3 games: 22 CAR | 114 YDS | 1 TD

28 CAR | 102 YDS | 2 TD

30 CAR | 128 YDS Still King. pic.twitter.com/wUdzvj2y3x — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 23, 2022

The problem is that he cannot produce all of Tennessee’s offense every week. Even though he is playing at a high level, it might not be ideal to overuse him in the regular season, especially after a major injury. Henry is the only player on the team with more than 40 rushing yards in 2022. He is also the third-leading receiver on the team with 131 yards on 13 receptions. Because of that, the rest of the offense must step up.

That includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had just 13 completions on Sunday for 132 yards, the fourth time he had less than 200 passing yards this year.

Should more offensive players play a bigger role in the system, Henry can save some energy for the postseason. Not only that, it can help the Titans win matchups against stronger teams. Otherwise, Henry will continue to put up stellar numbers while wearing himself down.