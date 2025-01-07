The Dallas Mavericks are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record. The Mavs are coming off an NBA Finals appearance and have the contracts to upgrade their roster further at the deadline.

At the trade deadline in the 2023-24 season, the Mavs acquired PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. They added to their core this offseason by acquiring Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade deal and signing forward Naji Marshall.

Dallas has put these role players around their star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic is having another incredible season, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and two steals per contest. The 25-year-old is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.

Doncic is currently out with a left calf strain that he sustained on Christmas Day. This injury will keep him out for at least a month.

Irving is also having a good season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 32-year-old is shooting 49 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from distance. However, Irving suffered a back injury of his own and will be out one-two weeks.

When on the floor, both players are playing at a high level. But Dallas could use some extra firepower, especially as both miss some time. When healthy, another strong addition will only make Dallas scarier.

With that said, here are the top three Mavericks trade targets in the 2024-25 season.

Mavericks land Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is a target that the Mavs had in the 2023-24 season, and now Kuzma is showing interest in joining Dallas, via NBA insider Jake Fischer. Kuzma is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The 29-year-old forward is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from deep.

Kuzma could be a quality scorer and forward off the bench for the Mavs. However, Kuzma's contract makes a potential deal complicated. Kuzma is in the second year of a four-year $90 million contract that is descending. To make a trade work, Dallas has to match Kuzma's $23.5 million.

For that to happen, the Mavs would have to include Maxi Kleber's contract plus a guy like Daniel Gafford. Kleber is expendable, but Gafford is a key part of the Mavs rotation, and it would be difficult to part ways with him.

Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. joins the Mavs

Larry Nance Jr. is a versatile forward and small-ball five who could fit well off the bench for the Mavs. Nance Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The 32-year-old is shooting an efficient 58.5 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.

Nance Jr. is in the final year of his contract and is earning $11.2 million, which Kleber's $11 million salary can easily match. The veteran forward's versatility and impact could be crucial for Dallas off the bench.

Obi Toppin goes from Pacers to Mavericks

Obi Toppin would provide more athleticism and versatility as a forward off the bench for the Mavs. Toppin is averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

The 26-year-old is in the first year of a four-year $58 million contract and will make $13.5 million this season. Dallas could match Toppin's salary using Kleber's contract plus one of their minimum deals. Toppin would be another lob threat for Doncic and, moving forward, be under contract as a role player for the Mavs.

Dallas is a contender in the West, and they have the flexibility to acquire an impact power forward off the bench. Kleber's contract gives them the option to make a big move to solidify their roster as a championship contender.