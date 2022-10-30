The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

Andy Reid’s club is off to a relatively good start this season. Take note that along with their total win-loss record, they also have a 2-0 record versus AFC West opponents. Recall that the Chiefs easily defeated the 49ers in Christian McCaffrey’s debut last Sunday. That enabled Kansas City to rebound from a four-point setback to Buffalo in Week 6. The Chiefs’ comeback win on Sunday reinforced the narrative of a two-team competition for the AFC’s home-field advantage between the Chiefs and Bills.

The Chiefs did not waste much time improving their roster. Even before the November 1st deadline, they had already made a huge move. The Chiefs recently acquired former Giants receiver Kadarius Toney for two 2023 draft picks. Toney, the 20th overall pick in 2021, will join a Kansas City offensive that is currently the league’s highest-scoring unit. They are also in the top five in a variety of other categories.

As we already mentioned, however, there are other areas the Chiefs should look at. With that in mind, here are the three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.

3. Chiefs should trade for RB David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 after Week 7. Strangely enough, they may yet throttle up to first place in their division. Despite that, as the league’s trade deadline approaches, the Bears should be in selling mode. Running back David Montgomery, in particular, is one guy who might be available and whom the Chiefs would be interested in. With Khalil Herbert having a terrific season so far, Montgomery seems expendable despite having a 1,000-yard running performance only two years ago.

Remember that as potent as the Chiefs’ offense has been, their rushing game has never been particularly strong. Adding a dual-threat player like Montgomery may make the Kansas City offense more balanced and formidable. If they can successfully bring in Montgomery, Mahomes will have a reason to utilize his play-action fake even more. Montgomery’s asking price would most likely be a future third-round pick, but the Bears may be willing to compromise for a fourth-rounder because he is slated to become a free agency this offseason.

2. Trade for CB Sidney Jones

One of the Chiefs’ priorities on defense is to add an impact pass rusher (more on that later), but they wouldn’t be in the wrong to boost their secondary. One interesting target is Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones. Despite being healthy, Jones has not seen action in recent games with the Seahawks having three emerging cornerbacks they have given greater priority to. As such, Jones might very well be on the trading block.

The 2017 second-round pick makes only $1.6 million per year and is coming off a great season in which he set career highs in tackles (66) and passes defended (10) in 2021. While he may not be a game changer, he would be a valuable and low-cost addition to a critical area. Given the Seahawks’ lack of leverage, the Chiefs could certainly obtain Jackson at a reasonable price. A fifth-round or fourth-round pick in return for Jackson sounds reasonable. If the Chiefs are aggressive and shrewd, they can maybe even bargain for a future sixth-rounder to come their way.

1. Trade for DE Cameron Jordan

And now to that aforementioned pass rush. This is perhaps the most glaring need for the Chiefs at the moment. After conceding at least 20 points in each of its first seven games, the Kansas City defense is ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed. Sure, their ability to induce turnovers has helped to hide their flaws. However, the Chiefs will need additional weapons in their inventory if they are to fend off the Bills and the rest of the NFL’s elite offenses in the second half of the season.

Cameron Jordan terrorizing the Cardinals offense 😱pic.twitter.com/UNcxW9QeIt — Saints Nation (@SaintsNationCP) October 21, 2022

The Chiefs defense would absolutely benefit from a stronger pass rush. Some have mentioned the Broncos’ Bradley Chubb or the Panthers’ Brian Burns, but both are unlikely acquisitions. That brings us to the Saints’ Cam Jordan. The 33-year-old veteran is still doing admirably in his 12th NFL season. In fact, he has had 4.5 sacks this season for the Saints. Adding him to a pass rush that already features Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, and Frank Clark would make them even more ferocious. That could be the difference-maker for this squad in the post-season.

As for the price, third-round and fifth-round picks appear to be adequate compensation for Jordan. However, the Saints might go greedy and ask for a second-round pick. That would be an overpay, but a roll of the dice could be worth it if Jordan performs the way we expect. In any case, the Chiefs have the draft assets to make a trade. Take note that they have 11 picks in the 2023 draft. The bottom line is that the Chiefs cannot stand pat right now. They may be good enough to contend, but they aren’t good enough to be the favorites come the playoffs.