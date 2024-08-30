In the world of fantasy football tight ends, it’s usually a mixed bag of frustration. Of course, even the quarterback position has its share of guys who fall short. But here’s a story about three undervalued tight ends based on 2024 average draft position.

Included in the mix is Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid. He should have a chance to shine this season, and rise above his position ADP of 5.

Why will Bills TE Dalton Kincaid break loose?

It doesn’t take a lot of research to understand why Kincaid will get plenty of looks from Josh Allen. Just take a quick look at the Bills’ wide receiver room. When Khalil Shakir profiles as the No. 1 guy — unless rookie Keon Coleman is ready to rock from Week 1 — there’s trouble on the outside.

That brings Kincaid into full fantasy football focus. As a rookie, he caught 73 passes for 673 yards. He only scored twice, but all three of those numbers should rise this year because of expanded opportunities.

Another reason to like Kincaid as a threat to the No. 3 spot behind Travis Kelce and Sam LaPorta is because of the red zone. Defenses will concentrate more on Allen as a runner. And the receivers may not be able to create space in tight confines. That means Kincaid should be able to draw more red-zone targets. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Kincaid brings different positives to the team, according to democratandchronicle.com.

“Dalton’s been so good in so many ways,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Right away, he’s just a great person with a great disposition. And secondly, his connection with Josh, his understanding of our offense, his understanding of NFL defenses, he’s gotten off to such a great start. And I know he the way he handled this off season and the spring, he didn’t stop, just in terms of his hunger to grow and get better.”

Kincaid’s modesty also could play a good role with his teammates.

“I feel like we have quite a bit of weapons on offense, so I wouldn’t say that I’m the guy,” Kincaid said. “The offense is just going to go through so many people this year that it’s gonna help everybody out. You know, we’re going to open everybody up and with Josh back there, he’s gonna get everybody the ball.”

The main thing is Allen will get fantasy football numbers this season. Maybe it won’t be his usual level, but his reliance on Kincaid should grow.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts ready to soar

When Pitts arrived in the NFL, he posted 68 catches for 1,026 yards. He looked like a shooting star. Then came 2022. Twenty-eight catches for 356 yards in 10 games. It didn’t get a lot better last year with 53 catches for 667 yards. His career total of six totals also lacks sparkle.

But now there’s a new player behind center. Granted, it’s a 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. But Kirk Cousins still represents an upgrade over what Pitts saw the last two years.

Also, former Falcons coach Arthur Smith received widespread criticism for the way his offense utilized its top weapons.

Pitts is 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, and he can run. Cousins will find him, and Pitts will likely post the best numbers of his career. He called himself a super rookie, a guy ready to take on the NFL from a new vantage point, according to espn.com.

“We're all in this new offense, new regime, new schedule,” Pitts said. “So, we're all in it fresh. But learning a new offense is always fun.”

His coach, Raheem Morris, said Pitts looks the part of a fantasy football player on the verge of a good season.

“I see a young guy that's eager to learn, wants more, and his ‘why' is really him — his personal vendetta to get back,” Morris said. “And I love that about him, because you gotta have a little edge, and he's starting to show that a little bit more every day. And the better we can get him, to get him ready to go in training camp, I think the team will be better. I think everything will be better.”

Jake Ferguson could climb to new heights

After a nondescript rookie season, Ferguson burst into the fantasy football spotlight with 71 catches for 761 yards and five scores in 2023.

Granted, he has to share the target-share buffet line with CeeDee Lamb, but Ferguson still figures to eat this season. With Dallas looking like its ground game may be average, there should be plenty of fantasy football targets for Ferguson.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Ferguson should grow even more this season. McCarthy said Ferguson did it last year with hard work, according to athlonsports. com.

“Number one, I think you got to get it done in the offseason and the weight room,” McCarthy said. “I think it was a big part for Jake and have an understanding (of) what it takes to get through a full season. So now he's established himself as the lead guy in that room, and with that comes more challenges. But I just really love the path that he's been on since he's arrived here from Wisconsin.”

It helps Ferguson with Dak Prescott at quarterback for two reasons. First, Prescott loves to put the ball in the air. He turned in the fourth highest attempts total in 2023 with 590. Second, Prescott uses his tight ends. In his eight-year career, Prescott has leaned on Jason Witten, Dalton Schultz, and now Ferguson.

The one thing that could hurt Ferguson is touchdowns. This will be the tipping point on whether he rises into the the top three fantasy football tight ends or lingers several spots below.