The New York Yankees came short of winning the World Series in 2024, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it was a painful one because Games 1 and 5 were very winnable if the team played serviceable defense. The Yankees went all in on a lot of expiring contracts this year, and after winning their first pennant in 15 years, Brian Cashman has a lot of tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months, and the team undoubtedly will have a different look next season.

Obviously, Juan Soto was an all-in move for one year. It was a move that worked wonders for the Yankees, despite falling short. The duo he formed with Aaron Judge lived up to the billing, at least in the regular season before Judge struggled in the postseason. It is not a lock that the Yankees bring back Soto, but they will undoubtedly be heavily involved in his free agency. Maybe the Bombers get outbid by the crosstown rival New York Mets, despite how heartbreaking that would be for Yankees fans. Still, the plan is undoubtedly to make the best run possible at retaining him, and it is a very realistic possibility he will be back next season.

Many other players on this roster will not be on the team for various reasons, and three free agents clearly stick out. Let's get to those players and why they will likely be playing elsewhere in 2025.

Alex Verdugo, LF

Alex Verdugo might be the most obvious departure for the Yankees this offseason. They traded for him last offseason knowing that Jasson Dominguez possibly would not be a meaningful player for 2024, only for him to have the worst season of his career.

Dominguez, who came back too late in the season and did not start due to defensive concerns in the playoffs, will likely have a full season to get back up to speed in 2025, and was always a big part of the long-term plans for the Yankees.

Now is the time for the Yankees to give Jasson Dominguez a true chance to be their left fielder of the future. Even if Soto leaves in free agency, the Yankees would then have a bunch of money freed up to pursue other top free agents, with Anthony Santander being a logical backup plan in the outfield, and other players like Corbin Burnes, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman could be fits as well.

Everything points to Verdugo playing somewhere else in 2025.

Clay Holmes, RP

Clay Holmes was a polarizing figure for the Yankees in 2024, as he eventually was demoted from the closer role. However, the Yankees got a lot of value out of Holmes after acquiring him for close to nothing ahead of the 2021 trade deadline. He is still a good relief pitcher who produces a lot of soft contact.

However, the Yankees have gone with a cost-effective approach in the bullpen since hiring Matt Blake as pitching coach. Based on statistics, and specifically advanced metrics, Holmes will get good money from some team this winter. Cashman has stayed away from paying big money to relievers, opting for cheaper reclamation projects for Blake. Expect a cheaper signing in the bullpen and players like Luke Weaver to remain key figures in the bullpen for next year.

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Gleyber Torres turned his season around after a rough start, putting together a good second half and strong postseason run. That will do wonders for his free agent market this winter as he has a track record of being a good offensive second baseman for multiple years. It could make sense for the Yankees to bring Torres back, if he truly does want to leave some money on the table so he can stay.

However, too many logistical problems show up for when it comes to staying with the Yankees. The organization is planning on spending a lot of money in attempt to retain Soto, and with Gleyber Torres in line to get significant money, it might not make sense to retain him. It is also worth noting that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has experience at second base, and he could slide there next season despite his strong play at third.

The Yankees also have a need at first base, and the infield would make a lot more sense spending at that position. Everything seems lined up for Torres' departure from the Yankees this offseason.