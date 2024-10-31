No one can prepare for the aftermath of losing a World Series. From the coaching staff to fans to the players, sitting with the reality of coming so close yet not attaining a championship is difficult for anyone to endure. The New York Yankees have to sift through the damage that's been done in their 2024 season.

The Yankees won’t be lifting their 28th World Series banner next spring. They couldn’t complete the comeback of all comebacks and their season ended in an epic mid-game collapse that will be discussed all offseason.

Watching it unravel in real time must have been torture for the Yankees. Having to come to grips with what happened isn’t any easier.

“This is a very difficult moment for us,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per SNY. “As I said to the guys, obviously it stings now. This is gonna sting forever. There were a lot of heartfelt messages to each other”

Boone said this year's team was the highest he's been around since taking over as Yankees manager. It went further than any other Boone-led team but couldn’t complete the job. The 51-year-old fought back tears as he tried to sum up his emotions following the Game 5 loss.

“I'm heartbroken,” Boone said. “It doesn't take away my pride of what that room means to me and what that group forged this year”

Yankees enter long offseason pondering what could have been

The Yankees were trying to become the first team to win a World Series after losing the first three games. They intended to make MLB history. Instead, they were part of the losing end of a league first.

The Dodgers are the first team to win the World Series after trailing by at least five runs in the championship-clinching game.

Momentum is an incredible thing in the playoffs. One slip can turn everything around. All it took was a few Yankees defensive miscues for it to come crashing down. It was only a matter of time before the Dodgers offense found its groove.

Despite all the success the Yankees found this year, losing the World Series will stick out the most. It'll bleed into an offseason centered around retaining Juan Soto. Bringing the exact same team back might not be the answer, but keeping Soto should be a priority.

There will be calls to fire Aaron Boone, but the Yankees like continuity. They've had multiple chances to let Boone go after similar heartbreaking circumstances. Doing so after they won the American League pennant doesn’t seem plausible, no matter how much Yankees fans want it to be.

The Yankees took care of business in the AL playoffs and pounded their chests into what was labeled as one of the most talented World Series ever. They close the 2024 season as the second-to-last team standing, but they'll feel a lot further away given how the Fall Classic unfolded.