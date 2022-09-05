4 bold predictions for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a solid season in which they went 9-8 and narrowly (and painfully) missed the playoffs. There are high expectations for the franchise as they head into 2022. Justin Herbert has taken some notable steps forward in his two years as the starting quarterback and appears ready to step into the national stage. The team also made some notable win-now moves on the defensive side of the ball this offseason such as signing JC Jackson and trading for Khalil Mack. With the Chargers seemingly having their best chance at contending in quite some time, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.

4. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack Combine for 24+ sacks

The NFL world was shocked when it was announced that the Chargers were trading a second and sixth-round pick for Khalil Mack. The former Bears standout remains one of the most feared pass-rushers in the league and is a game-changing addition to the franchise. The Chargers already saw great success on the offensive side of the ball and clearly made an effort to build up the defense. The addition of Khalil Mack is a crucial step towards this and will provide Los Angeles with one of the most feared duos in the NFL.

Joey Bosa has recorded as many as 12.5 sacks in a season and is coming off a 2021 performance in which he recorded 10.5 last season. Khalil Mack recorded a career-high 15 sacks during the 2015 season with the Raiders. While he has not reached this level of production of late, he still is a feared pass-rusher. Mack played in just seven games last season and recorded six sacks in the process. Look for the duo to build off each other and stretch opposing offensive lines in a difficult fashion. 24 sacks would be an impressive performance, but one that the two are capable of putting out.

3. Austin Ekeler runs for 1,000+ yards

Despite coming to the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft, Austin Ekeler quickly earned a notable role in the Chargers’ offense. He has seen his involvement grow just about every season and is coming off his most productive year in the NFL. In 2021, Ekeler had 206 carries for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 70 receptions for 647 yards in the passing game.

Expect the 27-year-old to continue building off the strong performance and break 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. Josh Kelley will likely come in for a change of pace at times, but Ekeler has a strong hold on the lead-back position. He has all the talent and the offense is set up for him and the team to succeed. Bank on a big year from Austin Ekeler in 2022.

2. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen BOTH have over 1,000+ yards receiving

During the 2021 season, there were 25 receivers in the NFL to record over 1,000 yards receiving. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both found themselves on this list. The 1,000-yard barrier is one that is used to quantify wide receivers’ success on a yearly basis. While this subjective number is not make-or-break it is still an impressive indicator of what the duo is capable of. While health is likely the biggest barrier that would prevent this from occurring, if both guys can stay on the field they certainly can repeat the performance by eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving each.

The Chargers ranked third in the NFL last season in pass attempts and second in passing yardage. Look for this type of high volume to continue as the team maximizes Justin Herbert’s abilities. This year is expected to be one where he takes center stage among the league’s best quarterbacks and he will need the help of both Williams and Allen for this to occur.

1. Chargers Win AFC West

The AFC West is set to be a bloodbath this year. There are legitimate cases for each of the teams to be looked at as the favorite to win the division heading into the season. The Raiders and Broncos each made some massive moves this offseason to increase their chances and you can never count out a Chiefs team led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. However, look for the Chargers to fly under the radar and win the division.

The offense clearly is capable of putting forth the production necessary to contend and the additions on defense will make a major difference. The Chargers have their most complete team in quite some time and will be set to put it on display this season. Expect Los Angeles to be a surprise team and in the mix for a playoff run. Look for them to find a ticket into the playoffs by winning the division but don’t be surprised if they make some noise moving forward.