As the Denver Broncos marched off the field victorious after their preseason battle against the Green Bay Packers, the jubilant atmosphere wasn't just a reflection of the scoreboard. It also reflected the individual performances that could tilt the scales in upcoming roster decisions. Preseason games, often dismissed as mere tune-ups, are lifelines for players on the bubble. These are opportunities to prove that they belong in the NFL. After a hard-fought win at Lambeau Field, several Broncos hopefuls made compelling cases for their inclusion on the 53-man roster. Their performances were not just a display of skill. They alsodemonstrated heart, determination, and the kind of grit that could be crucial as Denver heads into the regular season.

The Broncos So Far

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix may not start in Week 1, but his time is coming soon. However, the supporting cast around him is lacking. Sure, Patrick Surtain II remains one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks and the offensive line holds its own. That said, the rest of the roster leaves much to be desired. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton did manage to find the end zone 10 times last season, but beyond that, there isn’t much to get excited about. Even if Nix, the sixth quarterback taken in this year's draft, quickly proves to be a standout, this team isn't built to win right away. The Broncos are still feeling the effects of the hefty price they paid in trades for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Despite Payton’s coaching prowess leading them to an 8-9 record last season, the road ahead looks tough. They will face challenges likely extending into next season and possibly into 2026.

None of this should come as a shock. When Payton took the reins, it was clear that a significant rebuild was inevitable. This was especially true as the team grapples with the fallout from the Wilson trade. For now, Broncos fans will have to be patient. They will continue to wait for the day when there’s more to celebrate than just fond memories of Peyton Manning and the 2015 Super Bowl team.

Here we'll look at the four Denver Broncos players whose stock went up after loss vs. the Green Bay Packers at training camp.

Bo Nix, QB

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix showcased quick decision-making in Sunday’s game. He released the ball in an average of 2.65 seconds. That's significantly faster than Russell Wilson’s 3.22-second average last season. His rapid release has been especially effective in the red zone, where both of his preseason touchdown passes came on quick throws. The Broncos want to improve their red zone efficiency this offseason. This could benefit from Nix’s quick processing and release, key to addressing their previous struggles in this area.

Tim Patrick, WR

Tim Patrick continues his impressive comeback after two consecutive season-ending injuries. He led the Broncos with four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. Despite doubts about his roster spot after missing two seasons, Patrick has proven his worth. He has started in both preseason games and solidifie his place on the team. His performance underscores his reliability and value. This has positioned him as a key contributor to the Broncos' offense this season.

Keidron Smith, S

Reserve safety Keidron Smith has made a strong case for a roster spot with back-to-back interceptions in preseason games. After capitalizing on a poorly thrown pass against the Colts, Smith showcased his instincts by jumping a route for a more challenging interception against the Packers. Yes, he’s in a tough battle for a 53-man roster spot. However, his playmaking ability has caught the coaching staff’s attention. This makes him a strong candidate for either the roster or the practice squad.

Greg Dulcich, TE

Tight end Greg Dulcich is often sidelined by injuries. That said, has made it through training camp and two preseason games without setbacks. Against the Packers, Dulcich caught two passes for 27 yards. These included a critical third-and-long conversion where he showcased his playmaking ability. His potential to be a game-changer is evident. As long as he stays healthy, Dulcich could be a key weapon in Sean Payton’s offensive scheme. He could provide the Broncos with a much-needed spark at the tight end position.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos prepare to finalize their roster, the performances of Bo Nix, Tim Patrick, Keidron Smith, and Greg Dulcich in the preseason win against the Packers have made compelling arguments for their inclusion. Each player brought something unique to the table. They showcased skills and resilience that could be crucial for the Broncos in the challenging season ahead. Whether it's Nix’s quick decision-making, Patrick’s remarkable comeback, Smith’s ball-hawking instincts, or Dulcich’s dynamic playmaking, these hopefuls have proven they deserve serious consideration. As the regular season looms, these four players provided the Broncos with glimpses of the potential that could help shape the team's future success. The road to redemption for Denver may be long. However, with emerging talent like this, there’s reason for optimism in Broncos Country.