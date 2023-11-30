Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is a great DB but he wants Sean Payton to know he can play wide receiver, too.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, but he thinks he can be a great wide receiver as well, and he is trying to get his coach, Sean Payton to notice.

Sutain, a second-generation NFL defensive back, is already a Pro Bowl and All-Pro corner. However, he seems to want to follow in the footsteps of some of the true greats like Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson and play some offense as well.

The third-year Broncos defender joined the NFL Network’s The Insiders on Thursday, and host Tom Pelissero jokingly asked him about playing other positions after seeing him throw at a charity event. Little did the insider know Surtain would have some serious thoughts on the matter.

“A couple weeks ago I was acting like I was lined up at receiver and doing some releases and some routes. And I was trying to get Sean [Payton’s] attention and he looked, but he kind of brushed me off in a way,” Surtain shared. “If there were a time and an opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there. Because I’ve always wanted to be an offensive player growing up, so if I always get a time or a chance to play offense, I would do so.”

#Broncos star Patrick Surtain II: All-Pro cornerback … and future wide receiver? “If there were a time and an opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there.” 👀 📺📱💻 Full episode of The Insiders is on-demand now on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/uRBQKZq36O pic.twitter.com/YlGGhnrw4b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2023

Patrick Surtain II at wide receiver for the Broncos is an interesting proposition. At 23, he is already a top CB in the NFL, with seven career interceptions and 33 passes defended. That means he has the hands and athleticism to play on the other side of the ball as well.

With Sean Payton, you never know, so Surtain at WR is something to keep an eye out for in the future.