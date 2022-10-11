The Washington Commanders suffered their fourth straight loss after dropping their game against the Tennessee Titans, 21-17, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders fell to 1-4 and are in solo fourth place in the NFC East. Here we’ll look at some Commanders takeaways in the Week 5 loss.

Although the Commanders started pretty well than they had in their prior games, that momentum wasn’t sustained. Their good plays were overshadowed by costly errors, whether they were coverage breakdowns, penalties or just individual blunders.

Towards the end of the game, Commanders QB Carson Wentz was intercepted at the 1-yard line with six seconds remaining, thus stopping an 18-play, 87-yard march. That sealed the loss for Washington.

The setback pushed the Commanders dangerously close to the breaking point. It sure looks like the hole they’ve dug for themselves is too deep now, and that also tends to produce concerns about locker room and chemistry issues. Coach Ron Rivera better get ready to face all these in the coming weeks.

With all that being said, here are our four takeaways from the Commanders’ Week 5 loss vs. the Titans.

4. Brian Robinson struggles in his NFL debut

Rookie Commanders RB Brian Robinson made his much-awaited NFL debut six weeks after being wounded twice in the right leg during an attempted carjacking in late August. The third-round pick, who drew a standing ovation before the game when he was the final player presented, raced for eight yards on his first touch. However, the play was called back due to a holding penalty. He finished the game with nine carries for just 22 yards and a fourth-and-short conversion on Washington’s last drive.

It was certainly not the debut he dreamed of, but at least we finally get to see him on the field in Commanders colors. He is projected to be RB1 for the Commanders in the weeks to come, and we hope to see more explosiveness from the rookie rusher.

The Titans also limited Antonio Gibson, who handled most of the carries while Robinson was out, to six yards on three tries. He also had three receptions. In all, the Commanders managed to put up just 43 rushing yards total.

3. Carson Wentz continues mixed results for Commanders

Washington and its failing quarterback were two yards away from snapping a three-game losing run with a lengthy touchdown drive. However, Titans linebacker David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz’s pass intended for J.D. McKissic right at the goal line.

Wentz had guided Washington on an 87-yard drive before committing his first turnover of the game in the waning seconds. The Commanders had first and goal from the Tennessee 2-yard line with 19 seconds remaining. However, they were forced to toss the ball because they were out of timeouts. They used up that timeout earlier in the drive due to an ill-advised challenge on an incompletion.

Wentz wasn’t flawless before his game-sealing interception. Still, he had a strong outing despite missing tight end Logan Thomas and rookie wideout Jahan Dotson. The 29-year-old QB actually threw two touchdown passes to second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown. One of those was for 75 yards and another for 30.

Wentz eventually finished 25-of-38 for 359 yards. He was also sacked three times and had to deal with multiple erroneous snaps from center Nick Martin, one of which caused Washington to settle for a field goal in the first quarter. There has been talk about possibly replacing Wentz in the coming weeks, which isn’t surprising given the mixed results we’ve seen from him.

2. Love seeing those Commanders sacks!

Okay, now about the positives. With Taylor Lewan out at left tackle and rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere starting at right tackle, the Titans were vulnerable in the offensive line. The Commanders capitalized on this opportunity.

The Commanders sacked Titans QB Ryan Tannehill five times. That was not only the most sacks he had in a single game this season, but it was also the most sacks the Commanders had in a single game since Nov. 8, 2020.

Montez Sweat led the Commanders pass rush with two sacks, the first coming on the Titans’ first drive of the day. Jonathan Allen also contributed a half-sack, giving him 2.5 for the season.

Despite the defeat, the Commanders currently have 14 sacks on the season, which ranks them in the top ten in the NFL. At least that’s something to build on, yes?

1. Dyami Brown is a stud, dude

After Jahan Dotson was ruled out with a hamstring injury, backup Dyami Brown was given a chance to shine. The second-year pro delivered, and he was a big reason the Commanders stayed in the game.

Brown finished the day with two receptions for 105 yards and both Commanders’ scores. That came after he failed to catch a single ball in the previous four games.

It didn’t take long for Wentz to strike up a connection with Brown. Following the Titans’ opening three-and-out, Wentz flung a throw out to Brown on the Commanders’ first offensive play. Brown beat Caleb Farley to the pass, giving Washington its first lead since Week 1.

Brown produced once again in the third quarter when his side trailed 14-10. He ended the drive with a one-handed grab in the end zone to help the Commanders restore the lead. That was after they had advanced to the Titans’ 30-yard line.

Brown has maintained throughout training camp that he believes this year would be different for him. After this career day, we certainly hope he can bring even more to each game.