The Miami Dolphins just cannot catch a break. A week after losing star QB Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins also lost backup QB Teddy Bridgewater as they fell to the New York Jets, 40-17, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Dolphins sank to 3-2 and are tied for second place in the AFC East. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Dolphins’ unfortunate loss in Week 5.

Miami was going to have to rely on Bridgewater at the most crucial position on the football field because of Tagovailoa’s injury. On their first offensive play of the game, however, Steady Teddy was penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Bridgewater was also hurt during the play, leaving rookie Skylar Thompson as the Dolphins’ sole active quarterback.

The Dolphins also lost left tackle Terron Armstead to the same toe issue that had bothered him in recent weeks. Miami simply couldn’t do enough to overcome all the injuries plaguing them.

Here are our four takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 loss vs. the Jets.

4. Brandon Shell will hold the fort

Terron Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, and the Dolphins will surely miss him. He exited the game shortly after Bridgewater in the first quarter, but Brandon Shell, who was mainly a right tackle before Sunday, came in and performed admirably.

Shell was added to the practice squad on September 19 and replaced Larnal Coleman, who had previously been upgraded from the practice squad twice. Shell has 61 career starts with the Seattle Seahawks and the Jets, and he might now start for the Dolphins for a game or two.

3. Raheem Mostert owns the Miami backfield

In their past two meetings with the Jets, the Dolphins have been able to run the ball on the ground. In fact, before Raheem Mostert’s 113-yard running performance against the Jets on Sunday, Miami’s previous 100-yard rusher was Duke Johnson against the Jets last season.

Mostert averaged 6.3 yards per attempt against Robert Saleh’s defense this week. He scored his first touchdown since Week 11 of the 2020 season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mostert is averaging 4.6 yards per rush this season, while Chase Edmonds is averaging three. If Miami is going to run the ball successfully, Mostert should be the man in charge. He definitely owned the Miami backfield against the Jets.

2. Skylar Thompson tried, but let’s be real

With starting quarterback Tagovailoa sidelined this week due to a concussion and first backup Teddy Bridgewater also forced to sit out after only one play, the Dolphins had no other choice but to tap seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson.

He finished the game completing 19-of-33 passes for 166 yards and an interception. He also fumbled within Miami’s 20-yard line, allowing the Jets to score easily. Recall that Thompson actually had a relatively strong preseason. That actually pushed many fans to view him as backup No. 1 instead of Bridgewater.

However, based on what we’ve seen in this game, Thompson still has a long way to go. It was clear that he gave a ton of effort on the field, but it’s also clear he’s just a step down from the veteran QBs ahead of him on the depth chart.

1. Dolphins cursed with myriad injuries

We never want to say that any NFL team has fallen prey to the dreaded injury curse. However, it’s hard to look away from the growing list of injuries to the Dolphins.

Again, keep in mind that quarterbacks Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) and Bridgewater (concussion protocol) are out. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groins) and Byron Jones (leg) are also out along with offensive tackles Armstead (toe) and Austin Jackson (leg). Hopefully, this pattern will halt soon and the Dolphins will not have to deal with these problems all season long.

We’re not holding our breath, though, especially with star receiver Tyreek Hill also added to the injury list late in Sunday’s game. Hill reportedly donned a walking boot on his left foot after the loss to the Jets. He did tell the reporters he’s okay, but we’ll see what his status will be in the coming week.

Hill finished with seven catches on seven targets for 47 yards in this game. It was a somewhat quiet night for him but these were still the greatest figures of any Dolphins receiver.

The Dolphins paid a hefty price for Hill this summer, but so far he has repaid that by leading the NFL in receiving yards with 477 and two touchdowns entering this week. Dolphins fans surely hope he’ll be healthy enough to play in Week 6 against the Vikings.