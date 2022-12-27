By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The New York Giants failed to build on their Week 15 win over the Washington Commanders after they fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on the road in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. The Giants were flagged for seven penalties in the game in addition to two key turnovers. Those miscues negated their advantage in total yardage and proved to be fatal in this tight game against the Vikings. Right now, New York carries an 8-6-1 record, which is good enough for third place in the NFC East and for solo fifth place in the NFC. However, a host of teams are nipping at their heels like the Commanders, Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Lions. Here we’ll discuss the four Giants most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Vikings.

The Giants struggled on third down in this game, going only 3-of-11. Meanwhile, the Vikings converted on 6-of-13 third downs. Despite this, the Giants managed to keep the game close against a strong Vikings team, even leading at one point.

That said, mistakes such as a fumble by tight end Daniel Bellinger, a blocked punt, and interceptions by quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately cost the Giants the game. Additionally, receiver Richie James had a drop on third down that could have resulted in a touchdown instead of a field goal. Despite these setbacks, not many people predicted the Giants would be able to compete with the Vikings, who are currently the second seed in the NFC playoffs.

Still, a loss is a loss, and given the Giants’ current postseason outlook, this loss might sting when the regular season is done and dusted. For now, let us look at the four Giants most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Vikings.

4. RT Evan Neal

It is clear that New York right tackle Evan Neal is struggling with a shoulder/arm injury. However, this cannot be used as an excuse. His performance against the opposing pass rush has been disappointing, and his footwork needs improvement. While it is hoped that Neal will eventually develop into a solid right tackle, his rookie season has not gone as expected. He has been a weakness on the offensive line and has received a lot of attention during game broadcasts. That is just not a positive for a young offensive lineman like him. Neal had another difficult game on Saturday, and it is likely that the evaluation metrics for his performance will not be favorable.

3. Giants Defense

The Giants defense had an inconsistent performance. They started off allowing 10 points in the first 20 minutes, but then held Minnesota scoreless for the next three quarters. However, when the Giants needed them the most, the defense faltered and allowed 17 points in the fourth quarter. One of the main issues for the defense was their vulnerability to big passing plays on blitzes.

The Giants’ inability to slow down tight ends also remains a problem. To illustrate, Minnesota’s TJ Hockenson had a strong game with 13 catches, 16 targets, 109 yards, and 2 touchdowns. It is difficult for the Giants to win when the opposing team’s tertiary option is able to make such a significant impact.

On the bright side, Giants LB Landon Collins showed promise in both run support and coverage in his first game back on the active roster. We expect that he will continue to improve in this role over the remaining two games. However, the Giants still desperately need an upgrade at the second level of their defense. They need to find a linebacker who can quickly process and act on their reads, as well as have the athleticism to keep up with opponents.

Micah McFadden has potential, but he and other inside linebackers have become somewhat of a liability. This is true, particularly in coverage where McFadden frequently seems out of position. Despite recording eight tackles, second-most on the team, McFadden left many plays on the field in this encounter. Overall, the Giants’ defense will need to improve if they hope to achieve success in the future.

2. Giants Receivers

Despite not having elite receivers, the Giants do have a solid corps One player who had a particularly difficult game was rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger. His fumble after a 16-yard gain on the Minnesota 23 in the second quarter ended a promising Giants drive. It also led to a Minnesota field goal.

Receiver Richie James also had a couple of costly drops in the second half, including one that could have sealed the game for the Giants. However, James also had an impressive game with eight catches for 90 yards and several chunk plays that helped set up big plays by his teammates. James finished as the Giants’ leading receiver but needs to work on avoiding unforced errors and becoming more reliable.

1. QB Daniel Jones

Giants QB Daniel Jones has not yet solidified himself as a franchise quarterback, but he has shown enough improvement under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to warrant another year with the Giants. Jones finished Saturday’s game with 30 completions out of 42 attempts for 334 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had 34 yards rushing. Jones’ dual-threat ability makes him a difficult quarterback for defenses to completely stop, and he has shown that he can compete with experienced quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins.

While Jones executed well and made some impressive throws, he also put the ball in danger too often and his placement was inconsistent. Despite these issues, Jones is still considered the future of the Giants at quarterback and had his best statistical game of the year. However, he also made a costly interception in Minnesota territory and narrowly avoided a fumble. In a tight game like this, it’s those errors that can prove to be very costly.