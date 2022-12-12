By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The New York Jets just lost back-to-back games after falling to division rivals the Buffalo Bills, 20-12, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Jets failed to replicate their Week 9 win over this same team. New York is now 7-6, which puts them in third place in the AFC East. Here we’ll discuss the four Jets most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Bills.

The Jets’ loss here has dealt a blow to their playoff chances and concluded a tough week for the roster. The week started with four players coming down with the flu and ended with numerous players leaving the game with injuries, including key members of the defense. In addition to the injuries, the Jets also lost two fumbles, which contributed to the loss.

Despite this, the Jets still hold the last AFC playoff spot for now but are hoping for losses by the Chargers on Sunday night against the Dolphins and the Patriots on Monday night against the Cardinals. The Jets have also lost ground in the wild card race with the Bengals winning to move up to 9-4. Jets fans can probably forget about the division at this point as well with the Bills now sitting at 10-3.

For now, let us look at the four Jets most to blame for their Week 14 loss vs. the Bills.

4. Jets Offensive Line

The Jets offensive line struggled to handle the Bills’ blitz packages. This resulted in quarterback Mike White taking a number of big hits. He actually left the game twice but returned each time. After the game, White was taken to the hospital to have his ribs checked. The Jets gave up four sacks and eight quarterback hits, one of which resulted in a fumble. These just underscore how porous New York’s o-line was, and White had to pay the price too many times.

3. Jets Defense

The Jets defense struggled after losing DT Quinnen Williams to a calf injury in the second quarter. They were unable to prevent the Bills from scoring and were plagued by mental mistakes and breakdowns. LB CJ Mosley was flagged for encroachment on a fourth-and-1 on the Bills’ first touchdown drive, and CB Michael Carter II was called for two costly penalties. The Jets also failed to cover tight end Dawson Knox on the first touchdown. After the Jets tied the game 7-7, they needed the defense to make a stand. However, they gave up a 32-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and allowed Allen to run in for a touchdown. At best, the Jets D was inconsistent. At worst, they were just inept.

2. RB Michael Carter

In Sunday’s loss to the Bills, RB Michael Carter rushed five times for five yards and caught three of six targets for 15 yards. He also lost a fumble. Carter was outplayed by Zonovan Knight, who rushed for 71 yards and the Jets’ only touchdown on 17 attempts.

Carter’s fumble in the fourth quarter was also costly for the Jets, as it came when they were approaching the red zone and were down by 11 points. If they had scored a touchdown, it could have changed the momentum of the game. He can surely play better than this, but what he showed in Week 14 was just below par.

1. Jets Quarterbacks

Starting QB Mike White was flown back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs in this defeat. However, those tests also appeared to be normal.

Put everything he had into this one. pic.twitter.com/4S40nEDbel — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 11, 2022

While being checked for a rib injury, White handed the offense over to Joe Flacco twice, but he was able to return both times and finish the game. White completed 27-of-44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. In any event, White’s condition will be one to monitor throughout the week to get a feel of his ability to play through the discomfort next Sunday.

When White was unable to continue playing due to an injury, Flacco came in as his replacement. However, Flacco immediately fumbled the ball, setting up a field goal for the Bills that put them ahead 17-7. Flacco finished the game having completed 1-of-3 passes for one yard and losing a fumble.

With White’s injury uncertainty and Flacco struggling in relief, there is speculation that Zach Wilson could start next week’s game against the Lions. However, head coach Robert Saleh immediately dismissed this idea in his postgame conference. If White is unable to play in next week’s game against the Lions, the Jets will choose to start Flacco over Wilson at quarterback. That isn’t exactly a very promising prospect.