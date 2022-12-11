By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The New York Jets dropped a 20-12 decision to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, and it was their 4th loss in the last 6 games. But after the game was over, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team was not feeling the affects of another loss and that confidence remained high.

Saleh demonstrated his belief in his team by saying that the Jets will have additional business with the Bills, the AFC East leaders. “We will see these guys again,” Saleh said.

The Jets have already completed their 2 regular-season meetings with the Bills, as they were victorious at home in Week 9 before losing this Week 14 game. The only way they will meet again is if Saleh’s bold prediction comes true and the two rivals meet in the playoffs.

While the Bills were able to secure the victory, the Jets defense played an excellent game and refused to let the Bills offense dominate. The New York defense held quarterback Josh Allen to 147 passing yards and 1 touchdowns. Quinnen Williams sacked Allen 2 times, while Sheldon Rankins added an additional sack. Robert Saleh also saw linebacker C.J. Mosley register 9 tackles and 1 pass defensed.

The Jets held the Buffalo running game in check as well. While Allen was able to rush for 47 yards and 1 touchdown, none of the Bills running backs gained more than 39 yards rushing.

While the elements were partially responsible for limiting the offensive thrusts of both teams, it was a day for defenses to dominate. Greg Rousseau had 2 sacks and a forced fumble for the Bills, and Jets quarterback Mike White was under pressure throughout the game.