It's a massive matchup for both the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. There's always several storylines to watch in a Packers vs. 49ers matchup, and this one will be no different. On one side, the Packers are 7-3 and trying to make a run to the playoffs. They're undoubtedly one of the better teams in the NFC by record, but they — and especially quarterback Jordan Love — have had their ups and downs. On the other-side, the 49ers are 5-5 and barely holding onto postseason hope. Even worse, the 49ers are completely banged up.

George Kittle is expected to play and there's reason to believe he'll be an impact-player against the Packers, but star defensive end Nick Bosa is out with a hip/oblique and it was just announced on Friday that starting quarterback Brock Purdy is going to miss the game with shoulder soreness.

The 49ers are in dire straits, but they come to play anytime the Packers are on the schedule. We also know the Packers are locked in for this one, because they're going to be looking for revenge against this 49ers team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

It's a big game, no doubt. As such, here are the four most important players in this matchup.

Rashan Gary has to have a breakout game vs. the 49ers

We know Purdy is not going to play for the 49ers, and anytime there's a backup quarterback in the game, the opposing defense has an objective to feast. You can bet Packers defensive coordinator is planning on sending the heat against projected starter Brandon Allen, and this is where Rashan Gary is going to have to earn his big contract.

The Packers gave Gary a four-year, $96 million contract extension in October of 2023 but ever since that point, he's notched just eight sacks in his last 22 games, including the playoffs.

He's basically been on a milk carton in 2024 despite being paid to be one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

If the Packers are going to make a real playoff run, Gary is going to have to start racking up some real sack numbers. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is also questionable for this game, so this is the perfect opportunity for a breakout game from Gary.

Josh Jacobs needs to have a big role for the Packers

The Packers have a true “bell cow” back in Josh Jacobs. He's sixth in the league in rushing attempts with 176 and his 838 total rushing yards are third most in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Jacobs is a true star, and when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur leans on him and his 4.8 yards per carry, Green Bay's offense is methodical and dangerous.

Not to mention, Love shines as a play-action quarterback (especially now that he's once again healthy) so the more the Packers can lean on Jacobs, the better their offensive prospects will be.

The 49ers have a strong rush defense, giving up just 105 yards per game on the ground per game, but the Packers average 149.9 yards per game on the ground, so expect Green Bay to continue feeding Jacobs in this one.

Brandon Allen needs to do more than just hand the ball off

Allen will get the call to start against the Packers and the 49ers will need him to be just a little bit more than a game manager. That's not to say managing the game doesn't work great for quarterbacks when Kyle Shanahan is calling the shots. We all remember when Raheem Mostert went off for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers in the 2019 NFC Championship Game while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to throw only eight passes.

This is a different Packers defense, though, and they're better against the run. At least they have players like Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams and Edgerrin Cooper who can lock down a hot rusher.

Allen has been in the league for nine season but his last start was in 2021 when he was with the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, he completed 15-of-29 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown but he was sacked four times and the Bengals ended up losing.

The 49ers will need a bit more against a Green Bay defense that is opportunistic, but is still susceptible to giving up the big play.

George Kittle needs to have a big game for the 49ers

Kittle has a week of rest from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and we know he's fired up to play the Packers. He seems to always turn it on when Green Bay is on the other sideline (he was born in Madison, Wisconsin but grew up a fan of the Chicago Bears) and now the 49ers are going to need him to step up again.

Outside of a strong rushing game, the best friend of a backup quarterback in the NFL is a strong tight end. The thing about Kittle is that he can impact both sides of that coin. He's a great blocker stemming from his college days at Iowa, but he's also a tremendous safety net as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

Kittle is going to have to be all over the offensive gameplan for the 49ers in order for them to have a shot in this one.