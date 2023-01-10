By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Before deciding on his future with the Los Angeles Rams, erstwhile head coach Sean McVay says he will give it some thought. Keep in mind that he signed an extension last offseason and is under contract through the 2026 season. He spoke extensively at his end-of-season news conference about why he plans to take the “appropriate time” to make a decision on his future. McVay basically wants to reflect on the best way to continue to be the best coach that he can possibly be. We’re not exactly sure what he really means. Still, here are the four possible replacements for Rams head coach Sean McVay should he leave Los Angeles, especially amid broadcasting rumors.

“Because I don’t get the sense in the least bit I’m done coaching,” McVay said in that conference. “It’s just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future is more about what you’re really working through right now.”

Remember that Sean McVay has had the worst record of his career with the Rams at 5-12 this season. Despite this, he has indicated that his consideration of taking a job in television is not just a result of the challenges faced this season. Rather, it’s something he has been thinking about for a while. While he stated that he is currently focused on coaching the Rams, he also mentioned that he has always been interested in pursuing a career in broadcasting. He also said he is not running away from the rumors surrounding such a possibility.

Sean McVay's immediate future as the Los Angeles Rams head coach is in limbo, multiple sources told ESPN.https://t.co/sK7YO8Fmf1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

Given the possibility that McVay would desire to enter the broadcast booth this offseason and the potential that he may leave coaching, let’s look at his four possible replacements.

4. Thomas Brown (Los Angeles Rams)

Firstly, the Rams may want to look for a replacement in-house. As such, Thomas Brown looks like a reasonable possibility to succeed Sean McVay. As the team’s current running backs coach, Brown has swiftly moved up the coaching ladder.

After only one year with the team, Brown’s status was changed to associate head coach. In 2022, he also started instructing tight ends. Since his appointment, Brown has received nothing but praise from McVay and the team. Take note also that he has both playing and coaching experience in the NFL. Brown could be the most logical and practical choice.

3. Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints)

Sean Payton is the top coaching candidate on many people’s lists this off-season. Recall that he coached the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 and is currently taking a season off.

Of course, if the Rams are interested in hiring Payton, they will have to trade assets to the Saints in order to secure his services. Remember that the Saints have reportedly stated that they will not allow Payton to negotiate with other teams unless a trade is made. The Rams may be willing to make this move.

Payton is seen as a highly-respected coach who has already won a Super Bowl. He could potentially help the team transition smoothly after the potential departure of Sean McVay. Additionally, Payton’s pairing with Matthew Stafford, who has indicated that he is not planning to retire, could signal the Rams’ continued commitment to compete in the coming years.

3. Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions)

Despite just missing the playoffs, the Detroit Lions had a successful season thanks in part to the strong performance of Ben Johnson as the team’s offensive coordinator. In only his first year in this role, the Lions already ranked 6th in the NFL in terms of offensive DVOA and scored the 5th most points per game at 26.6. They also recorded the most 30-point games of any team in the league.

Take note that Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 and has previously worked with Stafford. That connection could make him a strong candidate to be the Rams’ next head coach.

1. DeMeco Ryans (San Francisco 49ers)

DeMeco Ryans is another guy expected to be a top head coaching candidate this year. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. Ryans has had a lot of success in this role. In fact, the 49ers have ranked in the top seven in terms of defensive DVOA in the past two seasons.

Ryans is well-respected by his players and could be a good fit as a head coach for the Rams. This is especially if they are looking for a new leader and want to stay within the NFC West division. Additionally, hiring Ryans would also involve taking him away from the staff of 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan.