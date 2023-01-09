By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Sean McVay’s future is the biggest storyline in Hollywood at the moment, as the Los Angeles Rams head coach reportedly is uncertain about returning to the sidelines in 2023- and beyond. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has faced questions about his own future, was asked about McVay’s, and the effect it might have on his own. Stafford is unsure of McVay’s plans, but the Rams signal-caller made it clear that they won’t have an effect on his own plan, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Matthew Stafford said that he “doesn’t know” if Sean McVay will return to the Rams next year. But Stafford was sure to point out that he won’t be retiring- and that decision won’t be affected by McVay’s.

The Rams put all their chips on the table in pursuit of a Super Bowl title last season, a strategy that proved effective with their championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, it’s a move that has also made building for the future in Los Angeles quite difficult, given the franchise’s draft pick and cap situation.

The Rams’ current situation is likely factoring into McVay’s thinking.

As for Stafford, the 34-year-old quarterback is coming off of an injury-riddled season, as he appeared in just nine games for the Rams. The most serious of his injuries, a spinal cord contusion, could have potentially forced his retirement.

As Stafford has said multiple times, that won’t be the case.

Even if McVay steps away, the Rams will still be able to count on having Matthew Stafford under center.