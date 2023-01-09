By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed.

With a 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, the Rams finished the year with a 5-12 record. As speculation of McVay stepping down begins to mount, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculated as to why the Rams’ head coach would leave.

“There’s a growing sense that he will (step down),” Florio said. “My understanding is it’s not because of burnout or he wants to get into TV. He won a Super Bowl and now he’s facing a multi-year rebuild that he doesn’t want to be apart of.”

Sean McVay was an immediate difference-maker for the Rams after becoming head coach in 2017. Prior to this season, he had led the Rams to an overall record of 55-26. Los Angeles was NFC Champions in 2018 before winning the Super Bowl in 2017. McVay was named the NFL Coach of the Year as a rookie in 2017.

However, Los Angeles now finds themselves in a tough spot. Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s season ended due to neck and spine injuries. While he’s adamant about returning, Stafford is now 34-years old and will be coming off of major injury. The Rams are also 23rd in the league in cap space and don’t own their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Numerous television stations are reportedly interested in McVay. However, it is the Rams’ looming rebuild that could potentially have McVay packing his bags.