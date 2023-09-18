The Las Vegas Raiders endured a humiliating setback in their second game of the 2023 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills. In contrast to their narrow victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders' performance against the Bills was markedly disappointing. In this piece, we will pinpoint the four individuals associated with the Las Vegas Raiders who bear the greatest responsibility for this loss and delve into each of their performances.

The Raiders' Setback in Week 2

Just one week after a crucial divisional triumph in Denver, the Las Vegas Raiders, now standing at 1-1, were brought back to reality. They were comprehensively outplayed by the Buffalo Bills in nearly every aspect of the game, leading to a lopsided 38-10 loss.

Sure, the Raiders certainly made some mistakes. Still, it was their complete inability to assert themselves in the trenches that ultimately determined the outcome.

Following the loss, Raiders' head coach Josh McDaniels admitted, “We're going to have to be more productive than what we've done. Once you lose control of the line of scrimmage, it's difficult to have control of the game.”

Las Vegas had no answers for Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, who completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. On the Raiders' side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reasonably efficient. However, he turned the ball over twice.

Here, we will examine the four Raiders personnel who bear the brunt of responsibility for their crushing defeat against the Bills.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo had trouble with his offensive line. Still, his second interception can squarely be pinned on him. He actually had ample time to make a throw before committing an interception on a check-down pass to Jacobs. Bills' linebacker Matt Milano wrestled the ball away on a pass that sailed too high for the Raiders' running back.

Garoppolo encountered difficulties in connecting with his receivers apart from Adams. RB Josh Jacobs ranked second on the team with five receptions, and no other wide receiver managed more than a single catch. The lack of a running game and the absence of Jakobi Meyers certainly didn't aid matters. However, this marked a regression for Garoppolo and the passing game as a whole. He finished the day with 185 passing yards, one touchdown, two picks, and a 68.9 passer rating.

Matt Milano goes for the INTERCEPTION on Jimmy Garoppolo 😤pic.twitter.com/XHpFWK9sbi — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) September 17, 2023

2. Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels-Jimmy Garoppolo partnership simply isn't meeting expectations for the Raiders right now. Even though they hold a 1-1 record, it's time for Las Vegas to explore all their options.

Garoppolo, at best, is an average quarterback. He was often held responsible for the San Francisco 49ers' shortcomings, particularly in the playoffs. McDaniels may continue to defend Garoppolo, but we are approaching a point in the season where benching a quarterback with whom he is familiar may become a consideration.

Take note that McDaniels is under pressure to deliver this season. He surely cannot afford to watch Garoppolo falter, particularly on a team with playoff potential on both sides of the ball. McDaniels is on the hot seat for a valid reason, and if he doesn't swiftly revamp this offense, his tenure may be in jeopardy.

3. Josh Jacobs

The reason for Josh Jacobs' being here is no secret. He had an abysmal rushing performance. It's hard to imagine he actually led the NFL in rushing yards just a season ago. On nine carries in Week 2, Jacobs but up -2 yards on the ground. He did better in the air, where he had 51 yards on five catches. He has averaged just 24 rushing yards per game so far in 2023.

In addition, over the first two weeks of the season, the Raiders' run-blocking has not lived up to its previous standards. For McDaniels' team to thrive, this aspect of the game must be a strength rather than a liability, as it was on this Sunday.

4. Pass Rush

As is often the case, defensive end Maxx Crosby displayed tremendous effort and contributed with his share of tackles on Sunday. However, he received little assistance from his fellow defensive linemen.

The Bills devoted extra attention to Crosby, frequently employing chip blocks or double-teaming him. As long as the rest of the defensive line struggles, Crosby will continue to face multiple blockers on nearly every play. That's what we saw here.

With last year's significant free-agent signing, DE Chandler Jones, still absent from the team, Malcolm Koonce started opposite Crosby. Rookie Tyree Wilson also saw playing time, along with DE Isaac Rochell. Still, they underwhelmed. Las Vegas desperately needs other linemen to step up, particularly on the edge.

Looking Ahead

The Raiders presently stand at 1-1 for the season, but it is evident that there is substantial work to be done on both offense and defense. While McDaniels' roster boasts stars like Crosby, Davante Adams, and Jacobs, the remaining players must fill in the gaps.

Their opportunity to rebound arrives next week in the Raiders' home opener against the Steelers. Despite the dismal showing in Buffalo, Las Vegas can potentially turn their season around with a victory at home against a vulnerable Pittsburgh team. However, it appears that McDaniels may need to work some magic for that to become a reality.

To summarize, the Las Vegas Raiders' resounding defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season was a collective disappointment. The team needs to make necessary adjustments to ensure competitiveness in future games. The Raiders have a challenging road ahead as they aim to turn their season around, and it all begins with recognizing their shortcomings and enacting crucial changes.