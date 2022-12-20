By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams failed to build on their scintillating Week 14 win after they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-12, on the road in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Rams had just 156 total yards in this game and gave up 76 yards on eight penalties. The Packers also enjoyed 15 more minutes of possession in this contest. Right now, Los Angeles carries a 4-10 record, which is good enough to tie them for third place in the NFC West. However, this officially pushes them out of the playoff race. Here we’ll discuss the four Rams most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Packers.

The Rams traveled to Lambeau Field hoping to upset the Packers in Baker Mayfield’s first official start as Los Angeles’ quarterback. In the first half, it seemed like they might be successful despite Mayfield struggling to move the ball. However, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers eventually found his rhythm and relied on the combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield to lead the Packers to the big victory.

Mayfield and his makeshift supporting cast put up a valiant effort. However, he struggled with accuracy and deep passes and narrowly avoided throwing a couple of interceptions. The lack of separation by receivers, including Cam Akers, also hindered the offense. On defense, the Rams were strong at the start but eventually gave up a few big plays. They were also unable to stop quick strikes to Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in the second half. Additionally, the absence of Aaron Donald was evident as the front occasionally pressured Rodgers but also allowed Jones to have big lanes to run through.

For now, let us look at the four Rams most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Packers.

4. CB Troy Hill

On a number of the Packers’ huge plays, especially the ones that resulted in first downs on third, Rams CB Troy Hill was in coverage. Additionally, he failed to make a few tackles in the open field, which has been a weakness of his all season. Even though the Rams usually play off of coverage, it’s not always his fault. In fact, on a few of the receptions he let up, he wasn’t even that close to the receiver. Still, Rams fans hope Hill can improve in this area moving forward.

3. Rams Special Teams

The Rams’ special teams have been disappointing all season. Unfortunately, that trend continued in their loss on Monday. After the Rams scored their first touchdown of the game, there were many special teams penalties, a short punt by Riley Dixon, and even Matt Gay botched an extra point attempt.

It goes without saying that a club plagued with injuries, like the Rams, needs the special teams unit to be effective at avoiding plays that may put them in trouble. The Rams’ whole special teams unit failed miserably on Monday night. Yes, they shouldn’t take most of the responsibility for the defeat, but they still played a major part in it.

2. RT Rob Havenstein

Early in the game, Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein allowed the Packers’ Preston Smith to sack Mayfield. Later on, it was Kenny Clark’s turn to hit Mayfield, resulting in an interception in the fourth quarter. Havenstein was expected to be a reliable presence on the Rams’ offensive line this season, but he has struggled in several games, including this loss. He gave up a significant amount of pressure on the right side, causing Mayfield to be uncomfortable in the pocket.

Keep in mind that Brian Allen was injured on the first offensive play of the game. That led to Coleman Shelton moving from right guard to center and Oday Aboushi filling in next to Havenstein. The performance of an offensive tackle can often be influenced by their partner, and Aboushi has struggled when he has played this season. Despite this, Havenstein had a difficult time in pass protection and was also penalized multiple times.

1. QB Baker Mayfield

After an impressive debut with the Rams, QB Baker Mayfield’s performance against the Packers was a step back. He completed just 12-of-21 passes for 111 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. It could have been even worse, as he could have thrown two or three interceptions. Mayfield seemed uncomfortable behind the Rams’ unstable offensive line and made some careless throws that could have been picked. He also frequently threw behind or short of his receivers. This included a potential touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell in the end zone.

Remember that Mayfield had a full week of practice with the Rams. At times, he looked more comfortable with the offense as a whole. However, there were also several plays where he did not seem to trust the offensive line. This meant he escaped the pocket too early. The former first-round pick saw center Brian Allen go down on the first drive of the game, giving him his second center in his first two weeks with the Rams. The offensive line allowed him to be sacked five times and did not consistently protect him. Mayfield will need to learn to trust the makeshift pass protection more in order to make the kind of plays he missed on Monday night.