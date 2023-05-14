Harry Potter fans have always enjoyed speculating about who the villains are in each book. With a different villain in each one, on top of the ever-present threat of Voldemort, it was always fun to guess who Harry’s immediate enemy was. One character who repeatedly aroused suspicion was Harry’s potions professor, Severus Snape.

He is one of the most controversial figures in the series, with fans divided over whether he was redeemed or not. While some appreciate his love for Lily and view him as a multifaceted character, others see him as a horrible person regardless of which side he was on. Snape’s treatment of Harry is a prime example of his worst moments, but he also had moments of kindness. Throughout the series, Snape seemed to be constantly bitter about something, and it wasn’t until the end that readers learned just how much he had been doing behind the scenes to help keep Harry alive.

Here are four ways Severus Snape was on Potter’s side.

4. Making sure Harry could use Gryffindor’s sword

When Harry stumbled upon the sword of Gryffindor, impregnated with Basilisk venom, in the frozen pool at the Forest of Dean, he knew his search for the Horcruxes was finally paying off. The sword was crucial in destroying Voldemort’s soul, but it may have remained out of Harry’s grasp if not for Snape. It was Snape who placed the sword there for Harry to find, under the conditions of need and valor, following Dumbledore’s plan. Despite not knowing why Harry needed the sword, Snape felt a duty to protect him and ensured that he had what he needed to defeat Voldemort.

3. Teaching Occlumency to Harry

There are conflicting views on Snape’s behavior when it comes to teaching Harry Occlumency. On one hand, he agreed to do it even though it wasn’t his favorite thing to do. This was a necessary step in helping Harry prevent Voldemort from entering his mind through the scar. So, in that sense, Snape did the right thing. On the other hand, he abruptly ended the lessons when Harry accidentally saw some of his memories, indicating a lack of emotional control.

2. Protecting him against Quirrell

In Sorcerer’s Stone, Hermione mistakes Snape’s muttering during a Quidditch game as a curse on Harry’s broom. However, it is later revealed that Snape was actually attempting to prevent Quirrell from obtaining the Sorcerer’s Stone. Despite his dislike for Harry, Snape goes out of his way to protect him, even during the first book. During the Quidditch match, Harry believes that Snape is trying to hex him, but in reality, Snape is trying to counteract the hex placed on Harry by Quirrell. It’s clear that Snape has been secretly working behind the scenes to help Harry since the very beginning.

1. Revealing it all to Harry Potter

In his final moments, Snape confesses everything to Harry, including his love for Lily Potter and his unwavering dedication to protecting Harry from Voldemort from the very beginning. He also explains the connection between Harry and Voldemort. Snape’s memories prompt Harry to confront Voldemort one last time in the Forbidden Forest, ultimately leading to his defeat. One of the most significant things Snape does to help Harry is to provide him with his memories as he lies dying. Although it was done out of a sense of duty to Dumbledore, this information was crucial for Harry to know. Snape’s selfless actions ultimately played a key role in the defeat of Voldemort.

Severus Snape was a complex character in the Harry Potter series. He had flaws, including an unhealthy obsession with Lily Potter and a tendency to make students miserable. Despite this, he remained a faithful protector of Harry Potter until the very end, fulfilling his promise to Dumbledore.

It’s possible that had Snape survived the events of the final book, he could have found some common ground with Harry and moved past his bitterness with Voldemort out of the picture. However, as it stands, Snape’s legacy remains open to interpretation. Some may view him as a tragic hero, while others may see him as a flawed and conflicted man. Regardless of how he is perceived, one thing is clear: Snape’s impact on the Harry Potter series is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to be remembered for years to come.