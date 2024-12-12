It looks like the San Francisco 49ers will be a little more healthy for their big battle against the Rams with the return of Dre Greenlaw, and Isaac Guerendo’s determination to play. With a San Francisco 49ers Week 15 Thursday night game scheduled against the Los Angeles Rams, a lot is at stake in the tightly contested NFC West. Ahead of the 49ers-Rams game, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 15 predictions.

San Francisco enters with a record of 6-7, tied for last place in the division with the Cardinals. However, the Rams are only a game ahead as they carry a mark of 7-6. These teams met back in Week 3 with the Rams turning in a 27-24 victory. In that contest, the 49ers led 21-7 midway through the third quarterback before the Rams mounted a surging comeback to steal the win on Joshua Karty’s 37-yard fielf goal with two seconds remaining.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, said the rematch is critical, according to 49ers.com.

“Last week felt like the playoffs already,” Shanahan said. “Since that Buffalo week, every week is a playoff week. So, it feels like it this week, and hopefully we can take care of business so next week feels the same.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy will throw three TD passes

Projections for plenty of points have fans of offensive football ready to rock. And since the 49ers’ ground game is so beat up, it looks like Purdy will need to do it through the air.

Top running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are out while third-string runner Isaac Guerendo may be limited with a foot injury.

Purdy said he believes his team has momentum, coming into the game off a 38-13 beat-down of the Chicago Bears.

“I feel like we do have some momentum right now, but we do have to continue to earn that, over and over again,” Purdy said. “It's not just going to be some magical thing. We got to put in the work. We've got to study, and we've got to go out and prove it and continue to have that. That's been the case in the past couple years, and that hasn't changed since.”

Shanahan said Purdy played a key role in the turnaround win.

“Brock is definitely one of the leaders on our team. He's been that way since he took over as quarterback,” Shanahan said. “The guys just enjoyed hearing him talk. I think everyone knows how Brock is, and he's as consistent as anyone in our building. Anytime your quarterback gets up there and says what he's expecting to do the next day, what he's expecting from the guys around him, carries a lot of weight.”

Of course, the Thursday night part of this game plays a key role. Which banged-up players will be able to perform at a high level? Shanahan said he doesn’t mind the Thursday games, according to ninersnation.com.

“I think there’s good things and negative things to it,” Shanahan said. “I think that’s why the players all kind of like it. It’s also when you’re hurting from the Sunday game, sometimes, it’s why guys can’t go on the Thursday game where they could go on Sunday. It just kind of depends on how the day went before and how they’re going.”

And the extra time before the next game helps.

“I do think the guys really appreciate the three-day bye week,” Shanahan said. “You don’t get many breaks in this league, with you only getting one bye week. And one bye week in 17 weeks isn’t enough. So I think sometimes it’s crucial to have these Thursday night games because it is great for the mental. And for the health physically for guys to get away for these three days. But it is always such a huge challenge when guys are banged up that they’re just not ready to go on four days' rest where they could be on seven. So, it’s got its pluses and minuses to it.”

WR Deebo Samuel will set season high in touches

Samuel hasn’t been getting his chances this season, but that will change against the Rams. His season high in touches came way back in Week 1 with five receptions and eight rushing attempts. He added 10 touches in Week 2, but hasn’t reached double digits in the following weeks.

This week, the 49ers will get him the ball. Look for seven carries to go along with seven catches. His yardage totals with all of those chances will likely determine whether or not the 49ers will be able to win the game.

Purdy said he will strive to get the football to Samuel, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“I want Deebo to do Deebo things,” Purdy said. “I love my guy and I'm going to do everything I can to give him the ball.”

Samuel is averaging 2.9 yards per carry on the season. Over the last four games he has managed a total of only 11 catches for 85 yards.

LB Dre Greenlaw will record a sack

He’s going to hunt Matthew Stafford. He’s going to find Matthew Stafford. And he’s going to take Matthew Stafford down. That’s part of the key role Greenlaw will play in this matchup of rivals.

It will be the season debut for Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles in February.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said he’s excited to have help on the second level, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“It means everything,” Warner said. “I've been waiting for that moment for the entire season. To potentially have him out there again with me, it means everything.”