South Carolina State alum and 49ers star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be inducted in the 2024 MEAC Hall of Fame.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be inducted into the 2024 MEAC Hall-of-Fame, per a statement by the conference. Hargrave is a South Carolina State University alumnus who played from 2012-2015 under head coach Buddy Pough before being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills spoke of the induction of Hargrave and the other athletic luminaries, saying, “Congratulations to the five inductees of the MEAC's 2024 Hall of Fame class. This year's class highlights some of the MEAC's best in the spirit of competition. These talented former student-athletes, coaches, and administrators have demonstrated a prominent level of representation of their institutions and the conference during and after their years of collegiate competition. These five inductees are exemplary representatives of the MEAC, and it is an honor to welcome them as our newest members to the Hall of Fame.”

Hargrave joined the Bulldogs in 2011, redshirting his freshman year. He started playing for South Carolina State in 2012 and immediately made an impact. He finished his freshman year with 45 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 tackles for loss.

He continued to up his level of play, becoming a ferocious and game-changing defensive player. in his junior season, Hargrave tied an FCS record for most sacks in a game with 6 vs. the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in a 20-14 victory. He eventually finished his career with South Carolina State totaling 210 tackles (143 solo), 63 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 8 fumble recoveries.

Before joining the 49ers this summer, Hargrave was a key piece of a historic Philidelphia Eagles pass rush that powered them to Superbowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. So far this season, he's totaled 30 tackles (20 solo), and 4.5 sacks. His stellar defensive play has helped the 49ers sit atop the NFC west with a 7-3 record.

Hargrave and the 49ers hit the field to face off against their divisional rival the Seattle Seahawks in a Thanksgiving Day matchup at 8:20 PM EST on NBC.