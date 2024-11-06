The San Francisco 49ers have stayed relatively quiet during the NFL trade deadline, only trading for Khalil Davis, backup defensive lineman from the Houston Texans. However, the 49ers could see the return of Christian McCaffrey from injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, along with other key players like wideout Jauan Jennings and kicker Jake Moody.

On Tuesday, the team released replacement kicker Anders Carlson, per Robert Marvi of Niners Wire, clearing the way for a possible Moody return. Carlson had played in the last two games to fill in for the injured Moody and Matthew Wright, his replacement.

Injury returns for Week 10: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Getting their key players back is crucial for the 49ers, as they try to get their season back on track against the Buccaneers in Week 10.

Halfway through the season, the 49ers want to go over .500 and enter the hunt for postseason contention, and Christian McCaffrey and Jake Moody's possible returns should help add firepower to a team that had already lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season to knee injury.

Likewise, San Francisco believes that their key players coming back from injury should help tip the balance in their favor. General manager John Lynch seemed to think so prior to the trade deadline.

“I do believe that our team, our locker room, our leadership believes we've got everything we need,” Lynch said, in another report for Niners Wire.

Moreover, Lynch added that it's up to the existing players to get the job done and learn to close games consistently. Based on their record, maybe he has a point.

“We're 4-4 and we feel like we left a couple wins out there. There's no doubt about that,” Lynch added. “Does Christian help you finish things? Sure. But whether Christian's back or not, we're going to have to learn from the things that we didn't do, which is just execution. The fundamentals and when you've got people down you've gotta step on their throat.”

Finally, the 49ers GM expressed confidence in his team moving forward.

“I think there's so much belief in who we are and what we can do if we start doing the things we expect ourselves to do. It is the fundamental things,” he said.

The 49ers plan to start their postseason push against the (4-5) Buccaneers in Week 10.