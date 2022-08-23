A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end.

The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season.

But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office has yet to find a deal that they like for the quarterback. With nearly every other team in the NFL ready to head into the season with the quarterbacks that they have, it makes a Garoppolo trade seem unlikely.

The 49ers are just two weeks away from owing Garoppolo all of his salary for the season. His salary becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster come week one of the regular season.

Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke about Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday.

Lynch acknowledged that the 49ers will have to make a decision in the near future, saying “Yeah, you know I think we’re getting pretty close.”

Lynch also noted that no teams have made any deals that would make the 49ers want to move on just yet. He said “No one’s presented something that would make us jump, as of now. Not much has changed. The options are open, but like always, having some sort of a deadline tends to force action on these things. If not, everything’s open.”

Shanahan acknowledged Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery but claims that the quarterback is back to normal. Shanahan said, “I communicate with Jimmy all the time. He looks the same as always. He looks really good, looks exactly the same.”

Teams may be weary trading for a quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. But all signs still indicate that a move will be made involving Jimmy Garoppolo in the near future.