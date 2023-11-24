49ers QB Brock Purdy left Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Shanahan in awe of the touchdown he tossed in the fourth quarter vs. the Seahawks.

People can say what they want about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, but he often delivers than not under center for his team. Take for example the perfect fourth-quarter dime he threw that led to a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown with eight minutes left in regulation against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night.

After the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his disbelief at the audacity of Purdy to go for that kind of pass when a checkdown would have been the standard play there.

“He proved to us while the ball was in the air that it was the right decision,” Shanahan said, per

David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Aiyuk was left in awe as well of that pass.

“That was what you call a dot,” the wideout said, also via Lombardi.

With that pass, Purdy also displayed his poise even after he had just thrown a pick-6 in the third quarter to Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks that cut Seattle's deficit down to 13. The Seahawks also scored on a Jason Myers field goal before the end of the third quarter to trim San Francisco's lead to 11. In other words, Purdy's touchdown toss to Aiyuk was the backbreaker the 49ers were looking for to take the fight out of Seattle.

Overall, Brock Purdy collected 209 passing yards and a touchdown with an INT on 21-for-30 completions. Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk made life easier for Purdy, with the two finishing with a combined output of 129 receiving yards on nine receptions and 13 targets.