When most people think about the offense for the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk can be a forgotten weapon in the team’s vast arsenal.

To be fair, it could be easy to forget what Aiyuk brings to the 49ers. With quarterback Brock Purdy becoming all but irrelevant, a running game led by Christian McCaffrey, and having others like fellow wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle to throw to, others might get lost in the shuffle.

Even with all of those weapons, Brandon Aiyuk has managed to find a role and be productive in it, and the man himself has no issues letting everyone know the numbers he puts up. Here’s the tweet, putting it in a way only Aiyuk can.

1k as the 4th option in a run first offense 🤣🤣 I’m as real as it get word to Lil baby and est gee! I’m ready to stand on business every time. Year 4 🚀🚀🚀 — BA (@THE2ERA) March 21, 2023

Let’s decode what Aiyuk is saying with this tweet. He had over 1,000 yards receiving in an offense that geared towards establishing the run, and he’s all about the business at hand. He could be talking about getting his money when it’s time, but one can also assume he’s ready to do what he can to help San Francisco get to the Super Bowl.

There’s more Aiyuk could have said, but he may have forgotten to. In his third year with the 49ers, he had career highs in catches (78), yards (1,015) and touchdowns (8). Those numbers are better than some No. 1 receivers have in offenses that are more pass-heavy.

Needless to say, all teams would love to have the production Aiyuk has brought to San Francisco, and if they wouldn’t, the receiver doesn’t mind being his own salesman for why they would.