Tom Brady is often considered to be the greatest football player to ever play the game and a big reason for that is because of his Super Bowl success. Brady finished his career with seven Super Bowl victories, more than any other player in NFL history. He won six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is up there as well, but he isn't quite on Brady's level as he has only won four Super Bowls in his career. Montana retired back in 1995 and he won his last Super Bowl in 1990. However, according to an announcer error on Saturday, Montana picked up a fifth Super Bowl to close the gap on Brady.

Joe Montana spent his college days with Notre Dame football, and the Irish opened up the college football season on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland against Navy football. Montana was in attendance for the game, and during an interview, NBC Sports put up a graphic saying that Montana was a five-time Super Bowl champion. That hilarious mistake inches Montana a little bit closer to Tom Brady and his Super Bowl record. Montana would definitely love for that statistic to be the case, and it shows to always double check your work.

Montana won the Super Bowl in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990, all with the 49ers. He always showed up in those games as in all four of those victories, he didn't throw a single interception. The NBC graphic made a mistake saying he had five titles, but four Super Bowls is still a very impressive career.