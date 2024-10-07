The San Francisco 49ers let another game slip away in the second half in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. With a 23-10 lead at half time, the 49ers' second-half drives resulted in an interception, turnover on downs, fumble and interception. After the game, quarterback Brock Purdy took ownership of the 49ers' struggles, particularly in the red zone, per David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard.

“When we have a matchup and a good look, I’ve just got to rip it,” Purdy said. “So I’ve got to be better and more aggressive down there.”

There were enough mistakes to go around. Running back Jordan Mason fumbled the ball away in the red zone. Arizona drove the ball down the field in 14 plays for 75 yards and kicked the go-ahead field goal. San Francisco also opted to go for it on 4th and 23 on the Cardinals' 27 instead of taking the field goal due to Jake Moody's injury.

The 49ers are still a great team, despite 2-3 record

Considering all the injuries, the 49ers aren't a team to be trifled with. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was quick to point out that the best way to respond is to bring intensity to the next game.

“We’d love to sit here and get pissed,” Shanahan said. “But you can’t do anything about these games once they end. I told the guys the next time we’ll be able to do something is Thursday, and it’s better to only have to wait until Thursday then having to wait until next Sunday. It will come fast.”

EDGE Nick Bosa echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think we need to turn the page on this one,” said Bosa. “It’s pretty clear what happened and why we lost. It’s a blessing in disguise that we’re playing on Thursday.”

The 49ers have already dropped two divisional games with this 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and their 27-24 Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They'll have a chance against their other divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, later this week during Thursday Night Football.