The San Francisco 49ers got another tough injury update following their shocking 24-23 Week 5 loss to their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. As the 49ers' injuries continue to pile up, the news out of The Bay is that defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is out for one to two months.

“49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos underwent knee surgery and will miss about 4-8 weeks. The hits keep coming for San Fran,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday.

Gross-Matos, a six-year NFL veteran is in his first season with the 49ers but only played 81 defensive snaps before injuring his knee in Week 4. San Francisco put him on the IR Saturday ahead of Week 5 — which guarantees he is out four weeks — but the extent of the recovery time was not public until Monday.

Losing a rotational defensive lineman is not the biggest blow in the world to an NFL team, but with the way the 49ers' injury updates are piling up, things are starting to get ugly for the supposed Super Bowl contender.

49ers' injuries have become a problem

In addition to the 49ers' Yetur Gross-Matos injury update, there are plenty of other issues for the Niners heading into Week 6 at the Seattle Seahawks.

Possibly the biggest blow from the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals is losing kicker Jake Moody. The second-year kicker suffered an ankle injury trying to make a tackle in Week 5 and his absence was a major reason the team blew a seemingly comfortable 23-10 halftime lead.

Additionally, while tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner both played Sunday, the two stars are dealing with nagging injuries as well.

All that said, the big issue is that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey still has not suited up this year due to an apparent Achilles issue and has no set return date or even recovery timeline after traveling to Germany to get treatment on the injury. McCaffrey is arguably the best RB in the NFL, and not having him in the lineup has stifled the 49ers' potent offense, despite fill-in Jordan Mason doing a nice job this season on his league-leading 105 carries.