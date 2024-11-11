The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back the NFL's most versatile weapon during Sunday's 23-20 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Christian McCaffrey's returned to the lineup after missing the first eight games of the season due to Achilles and calf injuries.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year didn't put up eye-popping numbers in his first game back. He rushed 13 times for 39 yards and caught six passes for 68 yards. However, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had high praise for his No. 1 weapon following his team's third win in four games.

“I think he was awesome,” Purdy told NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “We had multiple plays with him out of the backfield that were some big plays throwing the ball… “Defenses have to scheme that up, they have to acknowledge him, which can open up some other guys. More than anything just seeing how gritty and tough he is, we get behind him. He inspires us and keeps us going and lights that fire in the huddle. It's huge having him in there.”

While McCaffrey put up pedestrian numbers by his usual standards, San Francisco racked up 413 yards of offense while averaging 6.8 yards per play. The running back's return will boost the 49ers' offense as they attempt to continue a playoff push following a 2-3 start.

Christian McCaffrey's return could propel 49ers to playoffs

McCaffrey's scheme versatility has been central to the 49ers' offensive success since the team traded for him in 2022. The Stanford product accounted for 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He handled nearly all of his team's running back workload in Tampa Bay, as backups Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo had one carry each and zero pass targets.

McCaffrey's return is a welcome sight for a San Fransisco offense that has battled injuries early this season. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings missed time, while Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL.