The 49ers will be making their second NFC Championship appearance ever this year, while the San Francisco 49ers are going to the game for the 19th time.

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are two very different teams, but they have the same goal. They play each other in the NFC Championship Game this week, and a win for either means advancing to the Super Bowl. The 49ers have the second most Super Bowl wins in league history, while the Lions have never made the Super Bowl. The teams can't look too far ahead and must focus on this week, though, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch the NFC Championship Game.

When and where is the NFC Championship Game?

Both the Lions and 49ers have only played at home in the postseason so far. The hometown crowd was helpful for Detroit as finally capturing playoff wins meant a little something more for their fanbase. The Lions will have to play on the road in the NFC Championship Game, though. The game is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.

How to watch Lions vs. 49ers

FOX will be broadcasting the game, and you can also watch it on fuboTV. Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by Greg Olson to call the game. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium — Santa Clara, California

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: 49ers -7 | O/U 50.5

Lions storylines

The Lions' playoff run so far has been heartwarming. Until this season, the team had zero postseason wins since 1991. That season was the last (and only) time the Lions made the NFC Championship Game, but the team has the talent to do damage in the game this year.

Detroit has one of the top offenses in the league. Jared Goff was once viewed at as a bridge quarterback and a throw-in for the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Goff has since established himself as a franchise quarterback, and he even beat Stafford in the Wild Card Round this year. That victory was massive for proving Goff's worth and for proving that the Lions are legitimate.

Goff has tons of weapons that make him better, too. Sam LaPorta broke a number of records as a rookie, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL. Additionally, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs form one of the best running back duos in the league. The team needs everyone to play well this week because they will be taking on a juggernaut in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers storylines

While the Lions haven't had much postseason success historically, the San Francisco 49ers are more than used to thriving in the playoffs and making it as far as they have this season. This is the third straight year the 49ers have made the Conference Championship. However, the team lost both of the previous two.

Still, San Francisco has played in the NFC Championship Game more than any other team (19), and this year's team is one of the best teams that they have ever had. Both the team's quarterback – Brock Purdy – and the team's running back – Christian McCaffrey – were in the MVP conversation for much of the season. The team also has playmakers like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel on offense. Samuel is 50/50 to play with a shoulder injury, though.

The Niners are third in points scored and second in total yards, but they are just as good on the defensive side of the football. San Francisco only allows 17.5 points per game, which is the third-best mark in football. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner both have a case as the best players at their respective positions in football, and Charvarius Ward and Javon Hargrave were named Pro Bowlers as well.

An NFC Championship Game win for the 49ers would put San Francisco in the Super Bowl for the eighth time. In the '80s and '90s, the team won their first five Super Bowl appearances, but they have lost the two since.