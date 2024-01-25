It was all love and respect between Jordan Love and Fred Warner following the Packers and 49ers Divisional Round Game

In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, in his first career postseason start, was nearly perfect… literally. The highest possible passer rating a quarterback can achieve in a game is 158.3, and Love finished with a 157.2 passer rating in Green Bay's 48-32 upset win over Dallas.

The next round, Love would face a 49ers defense that was fresh and rested, and though the results weren't quite as prolific, given the spot he was in — a big underdog on the road against the commanding favorite to win the NFC, quarterbacking the youngest team in the NFL — Love performed admirably, and 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner took note.

Perhaps it's because Warner and Love both played their high school ball in California and then went to college in Utah, but there's clearly a great deal of mutual respect and admiration shared between one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and a young quarterback who developed throughout the season into a star, who helped the Packers win six of their last eight games of the regular season to snag the final Wild Card berth in the NFC.

After their demolition of the Cowboys in Dallas in round one, Love had the chance to lead the Packers down the field on a game-winning drive against San Francisco one week later. In the end, it was a Dre Greenlaw interception that sealed the win for the top-seeded 49ers.

Though Green Bay fans are likely still waking up with cold sweats over the fact that their team was oh so close to an NFC Championship Game appearance, they can rest comfortably knowing that with Love leading a young roster that has already gained some valuable playoff experience, the future is awfully bright in Green Bay.