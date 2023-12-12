San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and New York Giants' Tommy DeVito lead the NFL in passer rating over the past month

Just as everyone predicted before the year began, Tommy DeVito and Brock Purdy have led the NFL in passer rating over the past month. During this span, Purdy leads the NFL with an 133 passer rating while Devito comes in second with an 119.8 rating. Cowboys' Dak Prescott is in third with a 112.4 mark, per NFL on CBS.

It's not terribly shocking that Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating over the past month, primarily because he's led the NFL in passer rating all season. However, in the larger picture it's surprising that Purdy emerged from a last overall pick to leading the league in such a major category with less than two years of experience as a starter. Purdy is also the NFL leader in yards per attempt.

The second place over the past month is also a quarterback who has risen from seemingly out of nowhere. Heading into the year, barely anyone knew who Tommy DeVito was. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois got a starting opportunity after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went out with injuries.

After losing his first two games, he's led the Giants to three straight wins, including a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. This span takes into account DeVito's last three games and the Giants' bye week. During these three games, DeVito has completed an average of 72.7% of his passes for 595 yards with five touchdowns and zero picks. His season stats aren't quite as impressive — he's completed 65.9% of your passes for 855 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions with a 96.5 passer rating — but it's still good to see his growth, especially over the past three games.