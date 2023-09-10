It's safe to say Brock Purdy's surgically repaired throwing elbow is just fine. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback led an impressive scoring drive on his team's opening possession of 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, finishing it by finding star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with an eight-yard touchdown strike.

Purdy, clearly, looks no worse for wear after a March surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow sidelined him for an extended period of the offseason. Any fears his rehab didn't go smoothly were completely alleviated shortly before San Francisco kicked off training camp, though, when general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan announced their team's starting quarterback was fully healthy.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy burst onto the scene as a rookie in Week 12 after taking over as Niners starter for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He led the San Francisco to six straight wins closing out the regular season, followed by victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Purdy's dream debut campaign came to an unfortunate end in the NFC Championship Game, though, when he suffered an elbow injury that left him unable to throw. He briefly left the game before returning to action, but the Niners' offense—neutered by Purdy's inability to push the ball downfield—never found its footing in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After another scoring connection between Purdy and Aiyuk, Purdy and San Francisco has opened up a commanding early lead against Pittsburgh.