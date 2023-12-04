Here we will look at why the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy must be NFL MVP favorite after masterclass vs. Eagles.

The 2023 NFL season has been full of surprises, but none more so than the meteoric rise of San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy. After a masterful performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, it's time to start talking about Purdy as a serious contender for the NFL MVP award. His poise, leadership, and otherworldly talent have been on full display, and it's clear that he is the driving force behind the 49ers' success this season.

The Niners So Far

In Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers staged a masterclass performance against the Eagles, securing a decisive victory with a final score of 42-19. Despite a slow start that allowed the Eagles to take an early 6-0 lead, the Niners rallied. They scored six consecutive touchdown drives.

Quarterback Brock Purdy played a crucial role in the triumph. He contributed 314 passing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also stood out. He displayed his versatility with three touchdowns, 116 receiving yards, and 22 rushing yards.

This win propelled the 49ers to a 9-3 record. It reinforced their position as a formidable force in the NFC. The significance of the victory was heightened as it came against the No. 1 seed Eagles. Remember that they had bested the 49ers in the previous year's NFC Championship game. The dominating performance underscored the Niners' offensive prowess and resilience. It was a veritably strong statement about their potential to secure a top seed in the NFC playoff race.

The game showcased the 49ers' ability to exploit defensive weaknesses. Key players such as Purdy, Samuel, and rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown delivered outstanding performances to secure this impressive win.

Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel for the 48-yard touchdown! That’s how you answer Philly’s TD!pic.twitter.com/OPhYABYkV6 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 3, 2023

Purdy So Far

In the ongoing 2023 NFL season, Brock Purdy's standout performance for the San Francisco 49ers positions him as a strong contender for the NFL MVP title. This is particularly true following his masterclass against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Throughout the season, Purdy has demonstrated consistency and skill. He has led the 49ers to multiple victories. Notable highlights include a 70.0 percent completion rate, an average of 8.9 yards per attempt, and a total of 2871 passing yards. Purdy's impressive stats also encompass a 12.3 yards per completion and 3.7 yards per pass attempt. These are accompanied by 21 touchdowns and a commendable passer rating of 110.5.

Remember as well that Purdy has faced adversity this season. This includes a previous three-game losing streak. Amidst that, Purdy has exhibited resilience and a capacity to learn from setbacks. His second season has been marked by both highs and lows, beginning with a 5-0 record and a 72.1 percent completion rate in the initial five weeks. This was followed by a 0-3 record and a 62.5 percent completion rate in the subsequent three weeks. Despite these fluctuations, Purdy remains a promising quarterback for the 49ers, indicating a bright future.

MVP-worthy?

The recent game against the Eagles served as a pivotal moment for Purdy, especially on the national stage. Returning to the field where his career faced uncertainty just months ago, Purdy silenced doubters with an exceptional performance. In a crucial regular-season matchup, he orchestrated an overwhelming victory despite an early 6-0 deficit. Purdy's response to the adversity demonstrated his elite status, marking a significant step in his career.

Purdy's MVP-worthy credentials were further solidified in this emphatic win over the Eagles. He posted superstar numbers opposite another superstar QB in a huge game. Do not forget that his season-long achievements include leading the league in completion percentage, yards per attempt (9.6), and passer rating.

Amidst the backdrop of all these impressive descriptors, the question then arises: Why shouldn't Purdy be considered for the MVP title? Regardless of the talent around him, Purdy's leadership has propelled the 49ers to convincing victories. His performance statistics and the Niners' overall excellence make a compelling case for his MVP candidacy.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, the 49ers can confidently rely on Purdy, who has consistently showcased his prowess. With four games this season featuring three or more touchdown passes and a 140-plus rating, Purdy shares company with NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Of course, those are both MVP recipients in the years they achieved this feat.

As the 49ers continue their campaign, Sunday's convincing win over the Eagles stands out as a monumental moment. Purdy not only secured a resounding victory but also exorcised past demons. He left the field to chants of approval. While the playoff race remains competitive, Purdy's performance should undoubtedly elevate him into the MVP conversation. This should earn him the recognition he rightly deserves.

In conclusion, Brock Purdy's compelling journey through the 2023 NFL season has been marked by resilience, determination, and exceptional quarterback play. The masterclass against the Philadelphia Eagles served as a defining moment. Purdy not only silenced doubters but also asserted himself as a legitimate contender for the NFL MVP title. His ability to navigate through challenges, learn from setbacks, and deliver stellar performances on the national stage has elevated him to an elite status within the league.

As the San Francisco 49ers press forward in their pursuit of playoff success, Purdy's impact extends beyond the statistics. He embodies the spirit of a quarterback worthy of MVP consideration. The echoes of “MVP” chants resonating through the stadium represent not only recognition for a game-changing player but also a testament to the transformational impact Purdy has had on the 49ers' season.