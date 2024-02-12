Patrick Mahomes is built different.

It's time to call Patrick Mahomes the comeback king. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has the numbers to back that title up.

In the Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs found themselves trailing by 10 points in the second quarter. At halftime, they were trailing by seven points at 10-3, with the San Francisco 49ers seemingly having the momentum to win the contest.

However, the Chiefs wouldn't be denied of back-to-back Super Bowl titles, as Mahomes led an intense second-half comeback to force overtime against the 49ers. After Brock Purdy and Co. scored a field goal during their chance on offense in OT, Kansas City responded with a Mecole Hardman TD pass from Mahomes to secure the 25-22 victory.

With the incredible come-from-behind win, Mahomes has now improved his postseason record in playoff games when he's trailing by at least seven points to 9-2. Apparently, no other quarterback has a winning record in such scenario since 1950, per X user Dedication Hoops.

It's definitely a rather wild stat that speaks volumes of how mentally tough and physically talented Mahomes is. He is built for the big stage, an no one can argue otherwise.

For what it's worth, Patrick Mahomes has also now trailed by double digits in all four Super Bowls he has played in his career. Including the win against the 49ers, he's 3-1 in such situations, with the only loss obviously coming against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2020 season.

Indeed, it's safe to say that Mahomes is the NFL's comeback king and no one else comes close.