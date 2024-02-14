Brock Purdy wishes he could have one play back.

On Sunday evening, quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl in soul-crushing fashion, blowing a ten point first half lead, hanging on to force overtime, and then losing when Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman all alone in the end zone. The loss signified the end of what had been another prosperous but ultimately disappointing season for the 49ers, who saw Purdy blossom into a legitimate MVP candidate and play relatively well in his first Super Bowl appearance.

Now, Purdy is getting one hundred percent real about one play he wishes he could have had back in the big game.

The critical play occurred during the fourth quarter of the game, with the game tied and the 49ers driving and looking to run down the clock en route to kicking a game winning field goal. The Chiefs had them at a third and four and sent a blitz with cornerback Trent McDuffie on the play, meaning Brock Purdy had to get rid of the ball in a hurry.

Purdy hurled the ball in the direction of 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings and the pass fell incomplete, but a closer analysis revealed that Brandon Aiyuk, who McDuffie had initially been matched up with, was wide open for a first down, and Purdy missed him. Purdy highlighted that mishap as a regretful moment at a recent press conference, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Purdy will hope to get back to this stage and have a chance to amend his mistake.