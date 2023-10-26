One day after San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that quarterback Brock Purdy had entered concussion protocol, Purdy was seen back at practice Thursday, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Brock Purdy is back at 49ers practice. His official status in the concussion protocol will be released later, but he’s obviously making progress through it pic.twitter.com/8hlhn5Yt0v — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 26, 2023

The initial news that Purdy had entered concussion protocol was surprising given that the second-year quarterback finished the game versus the Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers lost 22-17, as San Francisco failed to come back when Purdy threw two fourth-quarter interceptions.

Following the news, videos suggested that the potential concussion could have taken place when Purdy took a huge hit to the head from a Vikings defender on a quarterback sneak.

Here’s the moment Brock Purdy took a blow to the head. pic.twitter.com/YZU1cWbhbU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 25, 2023

Though Purdy's return to practice is a good sign for the 49ers, it's unclear if he has any chance of playing this weekend versus the Cincinnati Bengals. If Brock Purdy can't play, the 49ers will turn to backup quarterback Sam Darnold. It would be Darnold's first career start with the 49ers, but coach Shanahan gave Darnold a huge vote of confidence ahead of his potential start.

“I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have with someone that I haven’t gone into a real NFL game with. He was great in the offseason,” Shanahan said. “He’s been great here in these seven weeks so far and he’s always ready to go,” via Niners Wire.

The 49ers-Bengals game will be crucial for San Francisco as they try to stay in the race for the No. 1 seed. The Bengals are currently on a two-game win streak while the Niners are now on a two-game skid after dropping to both the Vikings and Cleveland Browns.