Jon Feliciano is hurt.

The injuries are piling up for the San Francisco 49ers. With Dre Greenlaw ruled out after suffering a torn Achilles and Deebo Samuel returning after suffering a hamstring injury, 49ers OL Jon Feliciano was down on the field with an injury right before the end of the third quarter, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

‘Jon Feliciano is hurt; Spencer Burford entering the game at RG.'

This is a big blow to the 49ers' offensive line, especially right after the Kansas City Chiefs took their first lead of the game. Feliciano was able to leave the field on his own but it looked to be an arm or a shoulder injury of some sort.

Feliciano is in his first season with the 49ers after spending 2022 with the New York Giants and the three seasons before that with the Buffalo Bills. He began his career with the Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders for four years before going to Buffalo.

Feliciano has played in 16 regular season games and had seven starts. The good news is that Burford and Feliciano have been alternating time off and on for a while, but it remains to be seen exactly what Feliciano's status is for the rest of the game.

The Chiefs entered the 4th quarter with a 13-10 lead after finally scoring a touchdown. The 49ers' only first-half touchdown was on a trick play with Jauan Jennings throwing a pass to Christian McCaffrey for the touchdown.

However, Jennings scored another touchdown, this time a receiving one, to give the 49ers the lead in the final quarter.