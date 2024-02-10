San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is remembering what he loved most about watching Drew Brees play.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is revealing the key trait that he always admired in the gunslingers who came before him. Purdy is especially appreciative of watching retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints. Purdy said he paid close attention to how Brees used his feet in the pocket.

“If you’re a guy who’s on top of your footwork, I don’t know why, but I feel like that separates you,” Purdy said, per The Athletic. “You know the plays, you know the concepts. Your feet are tied to the plays you’re running. So there’s never a play where he was doing something chaotic. He was always on top of his stuff. You can tell he was a very disciplined guy, he knew what he stood for and believed. And I respected that a lot in him.”

Purdy is going for a Super Bowl championship himself as he leads the 49ers into Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy made waves in the NFL this season, despite being picked dead last in the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2023. Purdy will attempt to lead the 49ers to its first championship in nearly 30 years.

The 49ers are going for revenge against the Chiefs. The team lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl four years ago, when the 49ers gave up 21 fourth quarter points to lose the game 31-20. Purdy was in college then at Iowa State. He now has a chance to make Drew Brees proud and get the Super Bowl victory for a franchise that hasn't won a title since Steve Young was under center.

The 49ers and Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, starting at 6:30 Eastern.